Jerry Seinfeld Pays Tribute To The Late Jerry Stiller

✖

Seinfeld and The King of Queens star Jerry Stiller has died at the age of 92, from natural causes. The comedic actor's passing has naturally ignited a wave of mournful and/or joyous remembrance amongst his many fans and co-stars over the years. Jerry Stiller's passing was announced by his son, Ben Stiller, while his on-screen son from Seinfeld, Jason Alexander posted that, "He was perhaps the kindest man I ever had the honor to work beside... A great actor, a great man, a lovely friend." Now we can add another big celebrity chiming in on Jerry Stiller's death: Jerry Seinfeld himself:

Instead of the usual press statement or social media post, Jerry Seinfeld did a sort of performance art piece / photo op, in which he visually eulogizes Jerry Stiller by holding up a cop of his 1967 comedy LP The Last Two People In the World, which he recorded during his run with wife/comedienne Anne Meara, as "Stiller and Meara." Anne Meara died in 2015 at age 85, after suffering multiple strokes. So, to extrapolate Jerry Seinfeld's deeper meaning, he's almost saying that Jerry Stiller has now gone back Meara, reuniting when of the most famous and beloved comedy teams in history.

In his announcement of his father's death, Ben Stiller posted the following:

"I'm sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes," Stiller wrote in the tweet. "He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad."

Jason Alexander added the following:

"Such sad news that my beloved friend, Jerry Stiller, has passed. He was perhaps the kindest man I ever had the honor to work beside. He made me laugh when I was a child and every day I was with him. A great actor, a great man, a lovely friend. #RIPJerryStiller I Love you."

Jerry Stiller had a career spanning decades, but is definitely best known for his work on shows like Seinfeld and The King of Queens. His Seinfeld character Frank Costanza is still memorable to this day, for launching now-classic ideas from the show like Christmas alternative holiday, Festivus. Seinfeld helped catapult Stiller's career, while he helped make the series the indelible classic that it is now. It's hard to get a better win-win than that.