The Internet Is Divided About How Jonah Hill Carries His Coffee

Jonah Hill might be best known for his work in front of and behind the camera on franchises like 21 Jump Street, Maniac, and The LEGO Movie, but he has definitely found a whole other life as an Internet meme. In September of last year, the actor and director unintentionally sparked a lot of chatter online, after a viral candid photo showed him calmly walking just as his iced coffee was about to fall out of his hand. The photo quickly became a metaphor for many people's woes in life, while others were just baffled by Hill holding the coffee entirely from the lid.

"The internet has been very interested in this photo of me dropping my coffee," Hill wrote on Instagram at the time. "But we’re all forgetting the real tragedy here. We’re forgetting to mourn this coffee. I didn’t know it long but d--- was our time together special. As fleeting as it was. I’ll never forget you."

In recent days, a new photo of Hill has made the rounds online, in which he also holds his coffee in a similar manner. That certainly isn't the only thing that's been noteworthy about the photo, as many have marveled at the brightly-hued "e-boy" aesthetic that Hill is conveying in the photo. Still, his approach to holding his coffee has captured the Internet's attention, with many debating whether or not it's the right approach to carrying an iced drink. Here are some of our favorite reactions.