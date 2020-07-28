The Internet Is Divided About How Jonah Hill Carries His Coffee
Jonah Hill might be best known for his work in front of and behind the camera on franchises like 21 Jump Street, Maniac, and The LEGO Movie, but he has definitely found a whole other life as an Internet meme. In September of last year, the actor and director unintentionally sparked a lot of chatter online, after a viral candid photo showed him calmly walking just as his iced coffee was about to fall out of his hand. The photo quickly became a metaphor for many people's woes in life, while others were just baffled by Hill holding the coffee entirely from the lid.
The internet has been very interested in this photo of me dropping my coffee. But we’re all forgetting the real tragedy here. We’re forgetting to mourn this coffee. I didn’t know it long but damn was our time together special. As fleeting as it was. I’ll never forget you. ☕️ ❤️
"The internet has been very interested in this photo of me dropping my coffee," Hill wrote on Instagram at the time. "But we’re all forgetting the real tragedy here. We’re forgetting to mourn this coffee. I didn’t know it long but d--- was our time together special. As fleeting as it was. I’ll never forget you."
In recent days, a new photo of Hill has made the rounds online, in which he also holds his coffee in a similar manner. That certainly isn't the only thing that's been noteworthy about the photo, as many have marveled at the brightly-hued "e-boy" aesthetic that Hill is conveying in the photo. Still, his approach to holding his coffee has captured the Internet's attention, with many debating whether or not it's the right approach to carrying an iced drink. Here are some of our favorite reactions.
inspiring that jonah hill still carries coffee like this, he hasn’t learned from the incident, thus he is an everyman ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dE9iJxAal2— jocelyn (@deadlilbird) July 27, 2020
I love Jonah hill sm but the way he holds coffee cups gives me anxiety pic.twitter.com/nN5PH3ytsy— lorna • blm (@lornholio) July 27, 2020
he’s still holding his drink like that ... those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it https://t.co/PlFsvxOGHz— liv (@fallenangeIss) July 27, 2020
The way Jonah Hill hasn’t learned his lesson smh pic.twitter.com/K8JxuEWf43— uncle nole (@jenneeferrrr_) July 27, 2020
NOT JONAH HILL STILL HOLDING HIS COFFEE CUPS LIKE THAT ?/!:?:? HE SHOULD’VE LEARNED 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/vqnzM1F2s9— 𝐟𝐥𝐨𝐫 ミ☆ (@littlewomenfiIm) July 27, 2020
Jonah Hill is a legend. I will always hold my drink like this. Lol https://t.co/vAv3AXnxnx— 🇺🇸Bagel Cheese🇲🇽 (@TheBagel44) July 28, 2020
I am Jonah Hill’s loosely-lidded coffee pic.twitter.com/NomuG2uLZT— carley (@OfficialCARLEYP) July 28, 2020
Character development https://t.co/6Y2zJAw1Ek pic.twitter.com/XGaKSu7eXR— Gorilla zoey 101 (@Gorillazoey101) July 27, 2020
Personally i can’t BELIEVE he’s holding his cup like That again. He fears nothing https://t.co/R9GDXXdMCX— taylor (@RatherEatRandyy) July 27, 2020
