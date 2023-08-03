Marvel Star Jonathan Majors' Trial Pushed Back a Month

Jonathan Majors' domestic violence trial has been delayed until September. Variety reports that the Marvel star will see another day in court on September 6. Majors walked into the trial today flanked by his new girlfriend, actress Meagan Good. Online, outlets noted that he had a notebook and a bible in his possession. His lawyer, Priya Chaudhry reportedly filed a motion to delay the trial because of prosecutors' "timeliness" in turning over evidence. All of this really ends up adding an increased microscope to the proceedings as social media conjecture kicks into overdrive.

Back in March, the Kang the Conqueror actor was arrested in Manhattan. Majors was charged with assault and aggravated harassment after an alleged domestic dispute with his girlfriend. A woman argued that she was assaulted and taken to the hospital with injuries to her head and neck. Majors has pleaded not guilty to the four charges he stands accused of. A charge of strangulation was dropped on the road to this point.

Jonathan Majors' Representation Argues His Innocence

(Photo: Cindy Ord/VF23/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

"Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows," Priya Chaudhry told the press in a previous statement. "We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently."

"All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever," Chaudhry added. "Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday. The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon."

New York Authorities Describe Initial Jonathan Majors Incident

(Photo: Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Back in March, the New York Police put out a statement about what they were called out for. Majors was arrested after that incident and was later released. The star's representation argues that there could be some racial bias at play in the arrest. Here's what the authorities had to say.

"On Saturday, March 25, 2023, at approximately 1114 hours, police responded to 911 call inside of an apartment located in the vicinity of West 22nd Street and 8th Avenue, within the confines of the 10 Precinct.," the statement begins. "A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female. The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition."

