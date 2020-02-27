Jungle Cruise Sinking Photo Shows How Much Water Was On Boat

Disneyland is the happiest place on Earth, but some park visitors got a bit of a scare on Thursday. Riders on the Jungle Cruise Boat at Walt Disney World had to get off the ride after a mid-ride mishap occurred. Video has emerged on social media and that is a whole lot of water for a ride that basically doesn’t court that kind of action. Some guests were still standing on the boat as the water rose up around their ankles and calves. Everyone managed to get to safety despite the rapidly rising water. But, the entire boat was nearly completely overtaken by the water. You can still see the canopy roof in some of the images along with one lone park employee on board to go down with the ship.

Matthew Vince was on the craft when it began to take on water and told WPTV News that the entire thing unfolded very quickly. “The water in the boat was about a foot and half. Happened about noon. We went from floating to sunk in about a minute. Everyone was fine and we were rescued in about 20 minutes,” he explained on Twitter.

Our boat on the jungle cruise sank today. Fun times! #wdw pic.twitter.com/jCxjIOzu9Z — Matthew Vince (@synewaves) February 27, 2020

For those who haven’t been on the ride, it’s located in Adventureland. The attraction is scheduled to last about 10 minutes and these visitors will probably never forget this trip. Disney World’s website bills Jungle Cruise as “a journey that you won’t soon forget.” The skippers usually have a dynamite sense of humor and entertaining the riders with jokes as they glide on the water. You can usually see animatronic animals on the banks of the path the boat runs along.

The water in the boat was about a foot and half. Happened about noon. We went from floating to sunk in about a minute. Everyone was fine and we were rescued in about 20 minutes. — Matthew Vince (@synewaves) February 27, 2020

A Disney spokesperson told People that the employees were ready for such an occurrence and quickly contacted the Reedy Creek Fire Department in order to keep the situation under control. They worked quickly and carefully to bring everyone to safety. Staff members helped the people aboard get back to their day rather quickly and the ride has been opened back up! There can be the hiccup here and there, but the Magic rolls on.

Photo by Kari Rene Hall/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images