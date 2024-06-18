Justin Timberlake Arrested After Being Accused of Driving While Intoxicated

Musician and actor Justin Timberlake has been arrested on Long Island, according to multiple reports. Law enforcement sources told The Associated Press that the singer was taken into custody on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Timberlake is expected to be arraigned later today in Sag Harbor, although there are no other available details. A source gave ABC News substantially the same information. So far, neither outlet has been able to get a response from Timberlake's management team. The arrest reportedly took place overnight.

The Grammy winner owns property in Los Angeles and likely other places (last year, he listed a mansion in Nashville for sale), but primarily lives a fairly quiet life in Montana with his wife, actor Jessica Biel. Timberlake is reportedly in the New York area because he has a pair of shows at New York's Madison Square Garden on June 25 and 26.

Sag Harbor is a village at the Eastern end of Long Island. It's a popular tourist and nightlife destination, particularly among the affluent.

Timberlake is best known for his music, but he has had success in side gigs like acting and record producing. Raised in Memphis, Timberlake gained fame at a young age after appearing on Star Search and The Mickey Mouse Club. In the late 1990s, he joined the boy band *NSYNC, which catapulted him to global fame.

Timberlake went solo in 2002, at the tail end of the '90s and early '00s boy band craze. He has since sold over 80 million records, making him one of the most successful musicians of his generation. He has successfully incorporated that success into other ventures, including acting performances that include The Social Network and the Trolls franchise. The third film in that series, Trolls: Band Together included the first new music from *NSYNC in years.

In spite of being a public figure for most of his life, Timberlake has managed to avoid most significant controversies. He briefly dated Britney Spears while they were both teen idols, which drew a lot of attention and has since earned him some criticism for how he handled the relationship and breakup, but besides that and his role in Janet Jackson's "wardrobe malfunction" at the Super Bowl, this arrest marks the first big controversy for Timberlake in quite a while.

h/t Associated Press