Kate Beckinsale “Rushed to the Hospital” in Las Vegas

Kate Beckinsale is recuperating in Las Vegas after being rushed to the hospital Friday morning. According to a new report published

by TMZ, the Underworld star was reportedfly rushed to a local hospital after her back gave out. The tabloid mentions she was in the emergency room for a few hours, and it’s unclear what her current status is.

Beckinsale is currently staying at The Signature at MGM Grand while she films Catherine Hardwicke’s Prisoner’s Daughter in and around Sin City.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In 2019, Beckinsale was hospitalized after having surgery due to a ruptured cyst. At that time, the actor took to Instagram to inform her followers about her health.

“Turns out a ruptured ovarian cyst really hurts and morphine makes me cry,” the then-45-year-old actress shared in an Instagram post accompanied by two pictures captured in her hospital room. “So thankful to everyone who looked after me.”

She added, “I have Instagram largely to have my own honest narrative and not have to always be ambushed by stories that come out that are invented, I’d prefer to say what happened than endure speculation and so I chose to share.

Prisoner’s Daughter finds ex-con (Brian Cox) trying to reconnect with his daughter (Beckinsale) and grandson (Tyson Ritter). Ghostbusters alumnus Ernie Hudson has also been cast in the feature.

“I agree, it’s not a normal impulse,” Beckinsale concluded in her 2019 Instagram post. “But it’s not normal to be photographed in vulnerable situations by people you don’t know either. (If you were interested in knowing the provenance of this, which, you probably are not.)”