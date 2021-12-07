KFC Brings Back Fried Chicken-Scented Firelog

For the fourth year in a row, Kentucky Fried Chicken is hoping your home will smell like fried chicken for the holidays. The company announced Tuesday it’s selling its 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog once again. The item has now become a holiday tradition, as it has hit the shelves at Walmarts the past three holiday seasons.

Like the past years, this year’s firelog—with special scenting to make it smell like KFC’s iconic chicken once burning—will be available exclusively at Walmart.com while supplies last. The pricing for each log is $15.88.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What’s new with this year’s offering, however, is that KFC is also giving away a free stay at the Kentucky Fried Chicken Firelog cabin. The contest is for a three-day, two-night getaway for up to eight people (yourself and seven guests) at a luxurious 7,000 square-foot cabin situated on 200-acres inside a protected nature reserve in Kentucky.

The guests will also be treated to a private gourmet dinner prepared at the cabin by KFC head chef Chris Scott. To enter for your chance to win, you can purchase one of the Firelogs and scan the unique QR located on the outside of its packaging.

That QR code will then redirect your mobile device to the official entry form to the contest. If you don’t have a fireplace or have no need for a firelog around your apartment, you can also download the KFC mobile app and enter that way. The deadline to enter is December 31st.

Full contest rules can be seen here.