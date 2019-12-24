The Internet Can’t Decide Which Direction This Person Is Swinging

Every so often, a piece of ephemera comes along that completely confuses the Internet, as they question whether a dress is black and blue or white and gold or a disembodied voice said “Yanny” or “Laurel”. It looks like 2019 couldn’t come to a close without its own debate over an optical illusion — and this one is a doozy. On Sunday, Twitter user @ectupper shared a video of someone on a swing, in which it’s not entirely clear which direction he’s facing. Depending on how you view the video – even multiple times – it either looks like the person is either facing the camera or facing the building in the background.

Re-post cause it blew up on tiktok, which way is he facing? pic.twitter.com/hG4DY9rg0v — T U P P E R (@ectupper) December 22, 2019

The question has plagued the Internet ever since, with people resorting to physics and a lot of hand-drawn visual aids to get their point across. At the end of the day, some are still unsure exactly what the truth is — and it sounds like that’s part of the fun.

“The first assumption is that there is an objective, single, correct interpretation of sounds and colors, which isn’t true at all — we’re always using context to interpret even the most basic of stimuli,” Abby Walker, an assistant professor and co-director of the Speech Lab at Virginia Tech told Refinery29 in 2018. “The second assumption is that other people see the world the same way we do. The fun of these particular examples is that you can share a bed and political views and taste in music and DNA with someone, and then realize in a moment that you still experience the same things differently.”

So, if you’re looking for something baffling – but completely inconsequential – to debate about with your loved ones this holiday season, venture forward and see what people are saying about the person on the swing.

Confused

holy fuck at first I couldn’t see anything but him facing the building and now I can’t unsee him facing the camera — Lucky🦑 (@Luckyjk_) December 23, 2019

One Possibility

I feel like everyone who’s saying “facing the building” is trolling us 🤔 — ✿ 𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐚 happy birthday louis! (@fankslove) December 22, 2019

Evidence

It has to be towards you, otherwise you wouldn’t see him behind the pole when he’s at the top right here @bugha pic.twitter.com/3Gou6s0jD2 — Trever Wagenhals (@HowTheFlip) December 22, 2019

Helpful

For people wondering how some see a way and the others see another way. It’s just a matter of the direction you see him balancing to.. Now I can see both ways! pic.twitter.com/LEcgbRVlat — Tiphaine (@_eniahpit) December 23, 2019

Anticlimactic

I don’t get it. He’s facing building, you can even see the hood on his back.



I was hoping for some cool thing like that dress illusion. — Lonely Goomba (@LonelyGoomba) December 24, 2019

Welp

Alot of you have never been on a swing before, and it really shows. — Anders Anders (@asdwerxrc) December 23, 2019

Helpful

The secret is in perspective pic.twitter.com/P2j14mHvw8 — Aggrimbambitch (@RimbambitchsHDA) December 22, 2019

LOL