Kill Bill & Reservoir Dogs Star Michael Madsen Arrested for Domestic Battery

Michael Madsen, a prolific actor known for his work in the films of Quentin Tarantino and projects like Thelma and Louise and Donnie Brasco, has been arrested on a count of domestic battery. On Monday, a report from The Wrap confirmed that Madsen was arrested over the weekend after allegedly pushing his wife, Deanna, and locking her out of their Malibu home. A Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station jailer confirmed in the report that Madsen was arrested around 1:15am, ultimately being booked on misdemeanor domestic battery and released on $20,000 bond. According to Madsen’s spokesperson, the actor subsequently returned to his home.

“It was a disagreement between Michael and his wife, which we hope resolves positively for them both,” Madsen’s spokesperson said in a statement.

This is the latest instance of Madsen getting into trouble with the law, after he was arrested for a DUI in 2012, and again in 2019, which ultimately led to him being sentenced to four days in prison. He was also arrested for trespassing in February of 2022, a month after his son Hudson died in an apparent suicide.

“I am in shock as my son, whom I just spoke with a few days ago, said he was happy – my last text from him was ‘I love you dad,’” Madsen explained to The Times in a written statement at the time. “I didn’t see any signs of depression. It’s so tragic and sad. I’m just trying to make sense of everything and understand what happened. He had typical life challenges that people have with finances, but he wanted a family. He was looking towards his future, so its mind blowing. I just can’t grasp what happened.”

Born on September 25, 1957, Madsen has developed a decades-long career in the entertainment industry, beginning with acting in theater in Chicago. He appeared in Tarantino’s directorial debut, Reservoir Dogs, as “Mr. Blonde.” He subsequently had roles in Tarantino’s Kill Bill: Volume 2, The Hateful Eight, and Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood. Outside of Tarantino, his filmography has included Thelma & Louise, Free Willy, Donnie Brasco, Speeches, Die Another Day, Sin City, and Scary Movie 4. He has also had multiple voice acting roles for video games, including Grand Theft Auto III, Narc, and Dishonored.