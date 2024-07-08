Kind Debuts New Savory Bars, Flavors

When it comes to snacks and treats, sweet is often what most people think of, not because treats always have to be sweet but because many simply are. But there are savory treat fans out there as well and now Kind Snacks is giving fans of both savory and sweet something they can both enjoy. Kind Snacks has announced the debut of six new bars made for people who love real food and a wide range of flavor profiles — from savory to spicy to sweet and everything in between.

On Monday, Kind Snacks announced their new Savory Bars. The new lineup is described as being a unique mix of nuts and a smokey and spicy profile to offer bold taste in every bite. The bars are said to be “flavorful and aromatic” and have “palate provoking flavors”. Included in the Savory Bars lineup are the new Paprika Nuts & Mesquite Smoked Sea Salt, Roasted Nuts & Jalapeno, and Rosemary Nuts & Sea Salt. The Paprika Nuts & Mesquite Smoked Sea Salt flavor is described as being “inspired by smokey barbecue flavors”. Featuring dried jalapeno, Roasted Nuts & Jalapeno is said to be “crafted with heat-lovers in mind” and Rosemary Nuts & Sea Salt is described as being “bursting with herbs and spices”.

For the sweet lovers — or at least those looking for a more fruit-forward treat, there’s also the three new flavors in the Seeds, Fruits & Nuts lineup. Those offerings are Strawberry Sunflower Seed, Orange Cranberry Pumpkin Seed, and Dark Chocolate Raspberry Pumpkin Seed. The Strawberry Sunflower Seed flavor features both strawberries and dried cranberries as well as a plant-based oat milk drizzle, while the Orange Cranberry Pumpkin Seed flavor features orange zest as well as tart red cranberries. As for the Dark Chocolate Raspberry Pumpkin Seed flavor, it’s described as being a “perfect flavor” for those who love to pair fruit with chocolate. All six new flavors across both lineups are rolling out to retailers nationwide and are also available on Amazon with suggested retail prices between $7.99 and $8.99.

Kind Recently Added Banana Peanut Butter Granola

The six new bars from Kind Snacks are just their latest offering. Earlier this year, they debuted the new Healthy Grains Banana Peanut Butter Clusters with Dark Chocolate Chunks. The new granola is made with 100 percent whole-grain oats, dried bananas, creamy peanut butter and dark chocolate and also includes five different super grains: the aforementioned oats along with millet, buckwheat, amaranth, and quinoa. It also has 10 grams of protein and is gluten-free.