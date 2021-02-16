Krispy Kreme Introduces Special Mars Doughnut for One Day Only

✖

On Thursday, NASA's Perseverance Rover will make a harrowing landing on the surface of Mars in what the space agency has called its most ambitious rover mission to the red planet yet, and to celebrate, Krispy Kreme is offering those of us here on Earth a limited-edition doughnut made specifically for the occasion. On Thursday, February 18th, and for one day only, Krispy Kreme is releasing The Mars Doughnut.

The Mars Doughnut is described as a Chocolate Kreme-filled doughnut dipped in caramel icing with a red planet swirl and sprinkled with chocolate cookie crumbs. Its design is meant to resemble the Red Planet itself and if that wasn't sweet enough, doughnut fans who happened to participate in NASA's "Send Your Name to Mars" program and signed up for the Mars 2020 Perseverance mission can bring their boarding pass to Krispy Kreme shops on Thursday, February 18 to redeem one Mars Doughnut for free. You can look up your boarding pass on NASA's "Send Your Name to Mars" site here. For everyone else, you can order a special The Mars Dozen on Krispy Kreme's site for pickup or delivery on the big day.

"The landing of Perseverance on Mars will be an epic and important achievement," Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said in a statement. "So, we're celebrating the best way we know how: with an amazing new doughnut discovery right here on Earth."

The Mars Perseverance Rover launched on July 30, 2020, and is expected to land on the surface of Mars around 3:55 p.m. ET on Thursday. Perseverance will explore Mars' Jezero Crater, the site of an ancient lake that existed 3.9 billion years ago on the planet as part of its mission to find signs of ancient life. Perseverance will also bring with it a helicopter, called Ingenuity, as part of an experiment to fly a helicopter on another planet for the first time. Viewers can tune in and watch the landing live beginning at 2:15 p.m. ET on NASA's public TV channel, website, app, YouTube, and various social media sites. You can check out the full timeline of events for the Perseverance landing and where to watch here.

The Mars Doughnut will be available at Krispy Kreme while supplies last for one day only, Thursday, February 18th.

Will you be checking out the Perseverance landing? What do you think about The Mars Doughnut? Let us know in the comments.