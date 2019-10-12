These Spooky Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Are the Perfect Halloween Treat

As it turns out, the team at Krispy Kreme happens to be a fan of spooky season as well. Effective immediately, participating Krispy Kreme locations across the world will be carrying Monster Batch Doughnuts between now and Halloween. In total, three different offerings are available — Slimon, the Slime Monster Doughnut; Mumford, the Mummy Monster Doughnut, and Hypno-Henry, the Cake Batter Monster.

In addition to the seasonal treats, Krispy Kreme is also offering one free doughnut to each person that shows up at a Krispy Kreme location on Thursday, October 31st if — and only if — they’re wearing a costume. The doughnut descriptions — as provided by Krispy Kreme in a press release — can be found below.

Slimon, the Slime Monster Doughnut: The original filled ring leader of the Monster Batch and known for covering everything in his path with green slime, Slimon is an Original Glazed® doughnut with lemon slime filling, dipped in spooky green icing with a green Kreme dollop and covered in “slime.”

Mumford, the Mummy Monster Doughnut: Last seen wrapping dozens boxes and coffee cups all around the shops, Mumford is an Original Glazed® doughnut "wrapped" in purple ​icing.

Hypno-Henry, the Cake Batter Monster: A doughnut filled with cake batter, dipped in yellow icing and orange sanding sugar with a mesmerizing icing swirl, Hypno-Henry hypnotizes fans into wanting more doughnuts. Please note: people may be unable to resist his crave-worthiness.

“Slimon and his cycloptic friends are looking to slime and sweeten Halloween parties throughout October,” Krispy Kreme chief marketer Dave Skena said in a statement. “We are asking everyone to keep an eye out for these mischievous monsters … and then eat them. Because they are scary good.”

