Krispy Kreme Kicks Off Summer With Limited-Time Tropical Doughnuts

Summer still isn't technically here until late June, but that's not stopping Krispy Kreme from trying to get you in the right mood ahead of schedule. Monday, the confectioner announced a limited-time batch of summer-themed doughnuts to help kick the season off early. Between now and the end of the month, participating Krispy Kreme locations will carry the "Island Time" collection of doughnuts, three new pastries pulling inspiration from tropical locales.

Now entering vacation mode. 😎 Starting TODAY try our NEW Pina Colada, Key Lime Pie and Island Time Doughnuts at a shop near you!🌴🍩🥥 #krispykreme #doughnuts #IslandTime Participating US shops. 5/17 thru 5/30! All info here https://t.co/P3POTWD7Bo pic.twitter.com/RuUe6uEWTs — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) May 17, 2021

Starting immediately, fans can buy the Island Time dozen and get three doughnuts of four different varieties. The pack includes three Original glazed, plus three of each of the following:

Pina Colada Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut filled with Pina Colada-flavored Kreme, dipped in a Pina Colada-flavored icing, sprinkled with toasted coconut shreds, and topped with a candied cherry.

An Original Glazed doughnut filled with Pina Colada-flavored Kreme, dipped in a Pina Colada-flavored icing, sprinkled with toasted coconut shreds, and topped with a candied cherry. Island Time Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut filled classic Kreme, dipped in light blue icing and graham crumbs to resemble an Island, and topped with a palm tree.

An Original Glazed doughnut filled classic Kreme, dipped in light blue icing and graham crumbs to resemble an Island, and topped with a palm tree. Key Lime Pie Doughnut: A doughnut with filled with Key Lime Kreme, dipped in lime green icing, topped with graham crumbs and a Kreme dollop.

On top of all of that, Krispy Kreme is also celebrating the return of its Key Lime Glazed and Key Lime Filled Doughnuts on May 21st and May 28th, two days the company is branding "Key Lime Fridays."

“People have been dreaming about returning to summer vacations. Our new Island Time doughnuts will give everyone a sweet taste of the tropics,” Krispy Kreme chief marketing officer Dave Skena says in a press release.

It's expected the Island Time promotion will run through May 30th and wrap up prior to Memorial Day.

