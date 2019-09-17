Krispy Kreme Brings Back Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnuts Due to Popular Demand

We truly live in the age of the empowered fan. When television series get cancelled, fans take to the internet to show their support, that support sometimes even helping shows find new homes on other networks and services. But don’t just assume that the fan power is just for entertainment entities. Fans are vocal about other things they love as well and when it comes to Krispy Kreme’s Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnuts it’s paid off. The Winston-Salem-based bakery is bringing back the tasty treats for one more week.

Earlier this month, Krispy Kreme offered their Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut and the Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Doughnut for one week only, between September 2nd and September 8th, but according to Chew Boom, that wasn’t quite enough for fans. The people have spoken and now the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnut is back now through Sunday, September 22nd.

“Pumpkin Spice fans have spoken, and we are listening!” a statement on the Krispy Kreme website reads. “Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnuts are BACK for an additional week, 9/16-9/22.”

The doughnuts are available at participating locations only. Fans looking to track down the treats can find a listing of those locations on the website. From the information presented, it appears that it is just the glazed doughnut making a brief comeback. There’s no mentioned of the filled variety, though Krispy Kreme’s other pumpkin spice offerings — the Classic Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Latte — are expected to be available through Thanksgiving something pumpkin spice fans can certainly be thankful for.

This fan demand for the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnuts seems to suggest that the demand for pumpkin spice in all the things is still going strong. As we’ve previously noted in our roundup of all things pumpkin spice, it remains a popular seasonal food trend with everything from cereal to ice cream to even Spam getting a little fall-festive with their flavors. It is definitely pumpkin spice season and it’s showing no signs of stopping.

Krispy Kreme’s Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnuts are back for one more week starting Monday, September 16th and running through Sunday, September 22nd.

Are you excited for a second chance at the Krispy Kreme Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut or are you already over the pumpkin spice food craze? Let us know your thoughts on this and all things food and pumpkin spice in the comments below!