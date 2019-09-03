Krispy Kreme Debuts New Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Donut For Limited Time

Earlier this year, Krispy Kreme changed the doughnut game completely and ensured our diets would be forever broken with the introduction of their “Kreme-Filled” doughnuts — a creme-filled take on their iconic original glaze doughnut offerings. Since then, we’ve seen these Kreme-Filled take on a few tantalizing forms, such as the Birthday Batter doughnut and the Reese’s Peanut Butter Kreme and Chocolate Kreme varieties. Now, though, the Winston-Salem-based bakery is taking their cream-filled doughnut magic into fall with a brand-new Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Doughnut.

The Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Doughnut is a variation on the bakery’s Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut with the filled version stuffed with cheesecake Kreme and topped with cheesecake icing. The Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed is itself making a return to Krispy Kreme’s menu starting September 2nd, but there’s a huge catch. Both varieties of doughnuts are only available through September 8th. The bakery’s other pumpkin spice offerings — the Classic Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Latte — will be available through Thanksgiving.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to the limited time offering of these special glazed and glazed-adjacent doughnuts, Krispy Kreme is also doing their part to ensure that fans of pumpkin spice have only the best experiences during the best season of all (that would be Pumpkin Spice Season, yes, it’s a thing. Just go with it.) According to Krispy Kreme’s website, they are offering a free pumpkin spice replacement for any “letdowns” people encounter elsewhere.

“Krispy Kreme is ensuring (and insuring) that this season, pumpkin spice fans have the delicious product experience they’ve been craving,” the website says. “With so many pumpkin spice products hitting the scene – from hummus to doggie treats – some have gone too far. Have you encountered a disappointing Pumpkin Spice product? For one week only, you can bring any pumpkin spice letdown to a Krispy Kreme shop near you and trade it for one of our delicious doughnut versions for FREE. One per person. Now through Sept 8 at all participating Krispy Kreme locations throughout the U.S. excluding Uncasville, CT and Kahului, HI shops.”

“Bad pumpkin spice products shouldn’t happen to good people” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation, in a press release. “If you’ve been impacted by the proliferation of pumpkin spice products that don’t make sense, come to Krispy Kreme and we’ll make it all better with a free pumpkin spice doughnut.”

Krispy Kreme’s Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut and the new Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Doughnut are available through September 8th.