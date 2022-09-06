Krispy Kreme Releases Churro-Inspired Doughnuts

Move over, pumpkin spice. Krispy Kreme has just introduced a brand-new doughnut flavor and it's a major win for cinnamon and sugar fans. On Monday, the doughnut chain launched a first-of-its-kind churro-inspired doughnut collection, appropriately called the ChurrDough Collection. The new offering features three different churro-inspired doughnut varieties giving fall snack fans a unique alternative to everything pumpkin for a limited time.

The new ChurrDough Collection features the Cinnamon Sugar ChurrDough, the Cookies & Kreme ChurrDough, and the Dulce De Leche ChurrDough. The three doughnuts are available in a three-pack as well as individually. You can check out their descriptions for yourself below.

▪ Cinnamon Sugar Churrdough: An all-new Churrdough tossed in cinnamon sugar and topped with swirls of cinnamon Kreme and salted caramel crunch pieces.

▪ Cookies & Kreme Churrdough: A Churrdough tossed in cinnamon sugar, decorated with swirls of chocolate cookie Kreme, topped with chocolate cookie pieces and drizzled with chocolate icing.

▪ Dulce De Leche Churrdough: A new Churrdough tossed in cinnamon sugar, decorated with swirls of cream cheese icing and topped with cookie pieces and dulce de leche drizzle.

"If you love classic churros or our Original Glazed Doughnuts, you're going to love this light and air, cinnamon-y, caramel-y, creamy, sugary goodness we've created," Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme, said.

The new ChurrDough Collection is available now at participating Krispy Kreme locations nationwide, but only for a limited time. These churro-inspired treats will be available only through September 18th. As for other fall offerings, if you do happen to be a big pumpkin spice fan, Krispy Kreme has those right now, too. Last month, Krispy Kreme debuted their new fall menu, which includes six pumpkin spice doughnuts and beverages, including the new Pumpkin Spiced Latte Swirl Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee.

Will you be giving the ChurrDough Collection a try? Which variety are you most interested in? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.