Krispy Kreme Announces Opening Date for Times Square Flagship Store

✖

Krispy Kreme has announced the opening date for its Times Square Flagship Shop in New York City. On Wednesday, the iconic doughnut maker revealed that its highly-anticipated flagship store will open to the public on Tuesday, September 15th offering what they call "the most impressive doughnut experience" one that includes hot and fresh Original Glazed Doughnuts available 24 hours a day. The Times Square Flagship Shop is the company's first global flagship shop.

According to a press release, the flagship location will offer visitors a one-of-a-kind interactive doughnut experience. The 4500-square-foot shop features a number of offerings for doughnut fans including the world's largest Hot Light, a doughnut-making theater, the largest Glazed Waterfall for spectators to watch doughnuts run through, stadium-style seating inside a giant Krispy Kreme dozens box, New York City and Times Square-specific merchandise, and a special "Big Apple" Doughnut available exclusively to the Times Square shop located at 1601 Broadway.

“We’re filled with joy to share the sweet news that Krispy Kreme is opening in Times Square,” said Michael Tattersfield, CEO of Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation. “We said earlier this year that when New York City and Times Square are ready, we’ll be ready. We can’t wait to bring a new bright Hot Light to Broadway beginning Sept. 15.”

The opening of the flagship location comes some months after it was originally planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the location is taking a number of safety precautions. The company noted that they are implementing a plan that includes controlling crowds, remote queueing, and offering guests the ability to reserve a time to visit the shop online. The shop also features a grab and go counter and window for curbside order and pick up. The flagship will also have safety measures adhering to both city and CDC guidelines, such as employee health screenings, regular handwashing, face masks, protective barriers, enhanced disinfecting protocols, and social distancing floor markings.

"We all need a little joy right now and with that we welcome the Krispy Kreme flagship location to the heart of this great city. We're thrilled for New Yorkers and visitors to enjoy the one-of-a-kind treats and the famous Hot Light experience. This iconic brand will make Times Square sweeter and we can't wait to take a bite," said Tim Tompkins, President of the Times Square Alliance.

The opening of Krispy Kreme's Times Square Flagship Shop is part of a larger expansion for the brand in New York which is expected to see a total of eight shops in the city by the end of the year, including the remodeled Penn Station location.

Are you excited about the Krispy Kreme Times Square Flagship Shop? Let us know in the comments.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.