Twilight Star Kristen Stewart Gets Engaged to Girlfriend Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart is officially engaged to her girlfriend, screenwriter Dylan Meyer. Stewart announced the happy news during a recent appearance on Howard Stern, letting the world in no uncertain terms that “We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it. I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening.” Stewart and Meyer have been dating for two years, and the former Twilight star has been clear the entire time that Meyer’s reappearance in her life after their initial meeting years prior has been nothing but fate at work:

“I can’t f**king wait!” Stewart said to Stern back in 2019 about marrying Meyer. “I want to be somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast. I have a couple of plans that I think are just the coolest things to do, [but] I’m really impulsive so I don’t know when it’s going to be.”

Well, now we know exactly what that timeline looks like – albeit, it’s fair to say that the COVID-19 pandemic (and generally all of 2020) may have slowed down the timeline of Steward and Meyer getting to that awaited proposal.

As Stewart explained all the way back in 2019, she knew right away that this is where her relationship with Meyer would lead:

“The day that I met her, all bets were off,” she said about reconnecting with Meyer. “I met her years ago on a movie and I hadn’t seen her for six years and then she rocked up at a friend’s birthday party and I was like, ‘Where have you been and how have I not known you?’”

It was only two weeks later that Stewart was dropping the dreaded L-word to her girlfriend: “It was really late and we were in some shi**y bar and her friends were there and they walked out and I was like, ‘Oh man, I’m so f**king in love with you,’” she said. “And, it also was so obvious.”

Kristen Stewart in Netflix series ‘Homemade’

Kristen Stewart’s love life has (at times) been almost more famous than her onscreen acting work. Stewart (in)famously dated The Batman star Robert Pattinson for the years they were making The Twilight Saga films in the early 2010s; that relationship hit the rocks when Stewart had a romantic scandal with her Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders, who was married. After her relationship with Pattinson ended, Stewart (who has publicly identified as bisexual) started dating a string of female partners, including three years with VFX producer Alicia Cargile; two years with model Stella Maxwell; and now the last two years with Dylan Meyer.

We wish Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer the best with their engagement.

Source: Howard Stern via ET