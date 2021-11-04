Kristen Stewart Freaks Out After Guy Fieri Offers to Officiate Her Wedding

Kristen Stewart is having a pretty big year. Not only does her new movie Spencer hit theaters tonight, but it was also announced this week that the Twilight alum is engaged to her girlfriend of two years, screenwriter Dylan Meyer. During a recent chat with Howard Stern, Stewart announced the big news, saying, “We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it. I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening.” Stewart made an appearance on The Today Show today, and the hosts greeted her with a surprise: a special message from Guy Fieri.

It was brought up that Stewart said in the past that, “it would be kind of cool if Guy Fieri maybe officiated…” A video of Fieri was then shown with him saying, “Hi Kristen, Guy Fieri here, and I’ve heard through the Flavortown grapevine that you are looking for a sweet, spiky-haired officiant for your wedding. I’m all in!” Stewart replied, “Oh my god!” When the hosts asked if that was something Stewart would actually want, the star replied, “Absolutely! Do you know where he lives?!” You can check out the video below:

https://twitter.com/TODAYshow/status/1456237093169020929?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

As Stewart explained back in 2019, she knew right away that this is where her relationship with Meyer would lead:

“The day that I met her, all bets were off,” she said about reconnecting with Meyer. “I met her years ago on a movie and I hadn’t seen her for six years and then she rocked up at a friend’s birthday party and I was like, ‘Where have you been and how have I not known you?’” It was only two weeks later that Stewart was dropping the dreaded L-word to her girlfriend: “It was really late and we were in some sh*tty bar and her friends were there and they walked out and I was like, ‘Oh man, I’m so f*cking in love with you,’” she said. “And, it also was so obvious.”

Recently, Stewart was a trending topic on Twitter because folks were fan-casting her as the next Joker. The highly-anticipated The Batman movie is set to star Stewart’s former Twilight co-star, Robert Pattinson, in the titular role. It’s probably safe to assume that Matt Reeves’ movie will eventually get a sequel, which has people fan-casting the Dark Knight’s biggest foe. During a recent interview with Variety, Stewart addressed the fan-cast.

“I love the energy behind that,” Stewart explained. “It’s really been done so well. I feel like, maybe, we don’t traipse over, but I love that gusto. Let’s figure something else out. I’m totally down to play a freaky, scary person.” When asked if that was a definite definitive “no,” Stewart replied, “Not ‘no,’ but not the most stoked I’ve ever been. Let’s do something new.”

Stewart may not be showing up in any DC movies in the near future, but the actor does currently have a lot of Oscar buzz thanks to her upcoming movie Spencer in which she plays Princess Diana. The film was helmed by Pablo Larraín, who also directed Jackie.

Spencer hits theaters on November 5th.