Wonder Woman 1984 Star Kirsten Wiig Reveals She Secretly Got Married

Wonder Woman 1984 star and Saturday Night Live alum Kristen Wiig has reportedly gotten married. The news was discreetly revealed during an appearance from Wiig on The Howard Stern Show, in order to promote her new film Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. During the interview, Wiig referred to Avi Rothman, her partner since 2016, as her "husband". Details surrounding the pair's nuptials are currently a mystery, although they did previously confirm their engagement in August of 2019.

Wiig and Rothman previously made headlines last year, after Wiig spoke candidly about their struggles with in vitro fertilization. The pair ultimately welcomed a pair of twins via a surrogate, but Wiig revealed that the experience was emotionally draining.

"It was a very long road. But the little munchkins are here," Wiig told InStyle last year. "We tried to keep the [surrogacy] process private for as long as possible, because it is a very private thing. Unfortunately, we were photographed with them — and, well, it’s out there! As private as I am and as sacred as this all is, what helped me was reading about other women who went through it and talking to those who have gone through IVF and fertility stuff. It can be the most isolating experience. But I’m trying to find that space where I can keep my privacy and also be there for someone else who may be going through it."

"We've been together for about five years, and three of them were spent in an [in vitro fertilization] haze," Wiig continued. "Emotionally, spiritually, and medically, it was probably the most difficult time in my life. I wasn't myself. There are so many emotions that go with it — you're always waiting by the phone and getting test results, and it was just bad news after bad news. Occasionally there would be a good month, but then it was just more bad news. There was a lot of stress and heartache."

Outside of Barb and Star, Wiig was most recently seen as Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah in Wonder Woman 1984, which made its long-awaited debut in theaters and on HBO Max last Christmas. All things considered, the film ended things on an ambiguous note for Wiig's Cheetah, which has already led some to speculate that she could potentially return in Wonder Woman 3 or another DC installment.