Dr. Seuss The Grinch Musical Announced By NBC, Glee's Matthew Morrison To Play The Grinch

✖

NBC has announced its next musical and it will be based on the Dr. Seuss classic How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical will air from the Troubadour Theater in London on December 9th and will feature lyrics by Tim Mason and music by Mel Marvin, as well as Glee star Matthew Morrison in the lead role as The Grinch. He will be joined by Denis O'Hare (Big Little Lies) as old Max, Booboo Stewart (Descendants 3) as young Max, and Amelia Minto (The Lost Girls) as Cindy-Lou Who. Songs like "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" and "Welcome Christmas" will also be included in the production, so fans of the classic seem to be in for quite a show.

“Dr. Seuss is an indelible part of all of our lives and we’re thrilled to bring a stage production of ‘The Grinch Musical!’ to our audience,” said Doug Vaughan, Executive Vice President, Special Programs, NBC Entertainment. “This is a perfect addition to our annual holiday program traditions and a telecast the entire family will enjoy.”

"In what has been an extremely challenging year for us all, it is an honor to bring some holiday cheer into viewers’ homes this December,” Morrison said. “My wish is to bring some Who-ville magic to this holiday season and, while the pandemic presents some challenges in bringing a stage production to life, we are excited to present a unique version of this seasonal favorite in a new creative and imaginative way.”

The classic story will be staged by award-winning director Max Webster and will be directed for television by BAFTA winner Julia Knowles. Additional script material will be written by BAFTA winner Simon Nye and sets will be created by acclaimed designer Peter Bingemann. Dr. Seuss The Grinch Musical is produced by Penny Lane Entertainment Television and Simon Friend Entertainment. Executive producers on the project include Lee Connolly, Simone Friend, Joshua Rosenblum, and James Sanna. Morrison is also a producer on the telecast.

Morrison became a household name thanks to his work on Glee, and took home a Tony Award for his role in The Light in the Piazza, though he's also graced the stage in Broadway hits like Footloose, Hairspray, and Finding Neverland. He's also been featured in shows like The Good Wife and Grey's Anatomy, and now he can add The Grinch to his lengthy resume.

Are you excited for The Grinch Musical? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Christmas with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!