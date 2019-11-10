Saturday Night Live, Broadway Actress Laurel Griggs Dies at 13

Saturday Night Live and Broadway actress Laurel Griggs had died. She was 13-years-old. Griggs’ family has set up an online memorial page in her memory. According to the page, Griggs died on November 5th. The family held her funeral on November 8th at Riverside Memorial Chapel in New York City. Her cause of death has not been revealed to the public. Griggs made her Broadway debut performing in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof when she was six years old. She went on to play Ivanka in a 17-month run of Once on Broadway. She played the character longer than anyone else in the production’s history.

Griggs began appearing in television in film in 2015. She had a role in Louie and in the film Cafe Society. She also appeared in episodes of Saturday Night Live in 2017. One standout sketch was “Visit with Santa,” seen above. In the sketch, Griggs plays a young girl visiting Santa (Kenan Thompson). She tells Santa that coal is a dying industry, receiving a fist bump from Santa’s elf (Kate McKinnon).

Eliza Holland Madore, another young actress who played Ivanka in Once, posted a tribute to Griggs on Instagram over the weekend. She included a photo of the two of them together.

“I am deeply saddened by the sudden loss of one of my Ivanka sisters,” Madore writes. “Laurel- you were always smiling and always made other people laugh. I’m so incredibly grateful that I got to know you. You will never be forgotten, and we will never stop loving you. Everybody in the Once Family is going to keep you alive through us. R.I.P. My heart goes to her family.”

Griggs’ family has received an outpouring of support on her memorial page. Visitors to the page can send sympathy gifts, add memories to the page, share the obituary online, or donate to the Broadway Cares fundraiser fighting HIV/AIDS.

“It’s crazy to me how all the little ones keep leaving us,” writes one visitor. “She was only 13 and she’s not ever going to get to experience having a family of her own. She had a lot going for her at a young age. It’s so sad that this happened. To the parents of Laurel Griggs I’m sorry for your loss. Keeping you guys in my prayers.”

Another writes, “I met Laurel at our theater school, and we became very good friends. I Instantly knew that she was one of the most kindest persons I’ve ever met. She cared for everyone, and had the most amazing laugh. Her happy and cheerful personality would fill up a room, and she never failed to make me slime. She was such a talented actress, and I am sure that she inspired many. I had the honor of meeting her and know that God gained a beautiful angle. Her memory will live on, and may she rest in peace. Love you Laurel.”