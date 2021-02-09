Lawyer's Cat Face Filter in Court Zoom Session Goes Viral

Earlier today a virtual court session was set to take place in 394th district of Texas but quickly went viral online after one of the attending lawyers couldn't figure out how to turn off a filter in his Zoom settings, making him appear as a cat in the video. Judge Roy B. Ferguson attempted to talk to lawyer Rod Ponton about the filter, resulting in the kitten's mouth opening and saying: "It is (a filter) and I don't know how to remove it, I've got my assistant here she's trying to. I'm prepared to go forward with it, I'm here live, I'm not a cat."

In an interview with Vice, Ponton said: “Oh, that was just a mistake by my secretary. I was using her computer and for some reason she had that filter on. I took it off and replaced it with my face. It was a case involving a man trying to exit the United States with contraband and contraband cash. All it was was a mistake. It was taken off and we had the hearing as normal.” He's taking it all in stride though as he told The New York Times: "If I can make the country chuckle for a moment in these difficult times they’re going through, I’m happy to let them do that at my expense."

Judge Ferguson took to Twitter to address the video, writing: "IMPORTANT ZOOM TIP: If a child used your computer, before you join a virtual hearing check the Zoom Video Options to be sure filters are off. This kitten just made a formal announcement on a case in the 394th...These fun moments are a by-product of the legal profession's dedication to ensuring that the justice system continues to function in these tough times. Everyone involved handled it with dignity, and the filtered lawyer showed incredible grace. True professionalism all around!"

