LEGO Ceased Advertising White House, Police Sets In Support of Blackout Tuesday Protests

✖

LEGO has ceased advertising White House and Police sets in support of Blackout Tuesday protests. This week marked a lot of corporations speaking up about the Black Lives Matter movement and LEGO was a part of that wave. They mentioned their intentions to donate on Twitter and pledged to give $4 million towards efforts to help Black children and educate all children about racial inequality. That sentiment was followed up with the decision to email Rakuten Linkshare affiliate marketers to remove product listings for more than 30 LEGO building sets. The ones in question featured police officers, police station, police dog units, and The White House adult builder set.

A spokesperson from LEGO told ToyBook, “We requested that our affiliate partners refrain from posting promotional LEGO content as part of our decision to respect #BlackOutTuesday and pause posting content on our social media channels in response to the tragic events in the US. We regret any misunderstanding and will ensure that we are clearer about our intentions in the future.”

All of the products listed are:

Hey @LEGO_Group can you elaborate? Is it #BlackOutTuesday ? We all firmly believe #BlackLivesMattter . For decades #LEGO police & fire rescue have been the very best example how to protect and rescue fellow minifigs and kids playing. What kind of message are you making here?? pic.twitter.com/ZoLg2HlJTj — Brick Loft (@BrickLoftOrg) June 2, 2020

Downtown Fire Brigade, Police Station, Donut Shop Opening, Sky Police Air Base, Fire Station, Fire Plane, Police Monster Truck Heist, Mobile Command Center, Police Helicopter Transport, Burger Bar Fire Rescue, Police Helicopter Chase, Sky Police Parachute Arrest, Fire Chief Response Truck, Fire Helicopter Rescue, Police Highway Arrest, Sky Police Drone Chase, Dock Side Fire, Police MP Accessory Set, Barbecue Burn Out, Police Dog Unit, Police Patrol Car, Sky Police Jet Patrol, Police Brick Box, Forest Fire, City Police Vest, Police Handcuffs & Badge, Duke DeTain Key Chain, The White House, Police Station, Police Bike, Police Pursuit.

LEGO’s statement read, “We stand with the Black community against Racism and Inequality. There is much to do. We will donate $4 Million to organizations dedicated to supporting Black children and educating all children about racial equality.” A lot of work remains to be done, but the company believes this is a good start. Well, fans will have to parse how this all becomes received there are people completely fine with it and some are displeased.

How do you feel about LEGO’s decision? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.