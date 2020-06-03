Digimon's Original Monsters Get Sleek LEGO Builds

✖

The Digi-Destined have recently been given a "do-over" with the reboot of Digimon Adventure that has re-told the story of the young Digimon trainers who have been dragged into the digital world, and one fan has decided to place a spotlight on some of the original 'Mons by using some well constructed Lego sets. The world of LEGO has been used a number of times by fans to create environments and characters that have become famous thanks in part to the medium of anime, with these Ultimate Forms of the Digital Monsters being the latest examples of fan creativity.

While most of these Ultimate and Champion forms of Digimon have yet to make their appearance in the reboot proper, considering how the same Digimon and Digi-Destined have been used from the original series, we would imagine it will only be a matter of time until we see a few, if not all, of these digital monsters make their big returns. Though the rebooted anime has seen a hiatus as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the franchise has recently announced that it will be returning with re-runs to television on June 7th of this month, with new episodes coming down the pike after the originals have ended. With only three episodes of the series having aired so far, Digi-Fans are happy to hear of the show's imminent return!

Reddit User StartsWithItalics shared these impressive creations that use the building blocks known as LEGOs to help re-create some of the most well known Digimon in the franchise who belonged to the Digi-Destined during their original adventures in the anime franchise:

When the series started, the Digi-Destined appeared to look identical to their original aesthetics that appeared in the first series, and while that of course still remains the same over the course of three episodes, there were some significant changes when it came to the re-telling of the story. With the digital world looking far more like the world that had been featured in Digimon: Cyber Sleuth, the video game franchise that focused on a young detective entering the virtual world to solve crimes, it seems as though events and environments might be moving toward the original settings of the series with a far more "realistic" look.

What do you think of these amazing Digimon LEGO creations? Would you like to see official digital monster editions of the building sets? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of digital monsters!

