Fans Heartbroken at the Loss of Lil Bub

The internet received sad news on Monday with the announcement that Lil Bub, a cat made famous for her uniquely adorable appearance, passed away on Sunday, December 1. Lil Bub, who was described as “the runt of her litter” came to prominence when her owner Mike Bridavsky adopted her and shared photos of her to Tumblr. The photos of the kitten, who was born with several genetic mutations contributing to her unique appearance, quickly were featured on Reddit leading to Lil Bub becoming an internet sensation with more than 2 million Instagram followers — and those followers have been heartbroken at the news of the eight-year-old cat’s passing.

Bridavsky shared the news of Lil Bub’s passing on Instagram and Twitter Monday morning.

“On the morning of Sunday, December 1st 2019 we lost the purest, kindest and most magical living force on our planet,” he wrote. “BUB was cheerful and full of love laying in our bed with us Saturday night, but unexpectedly passed away peacefully in her sleep.”

Soon after the announcement, fans flooded social media to grieve for the cat. While Lil Bub was an adorable cat whose life was shared with the internet, she was also the face of major fundraising efforts to help special needs pets and other animals in need. It’s that goodness that many fans remembered as the memorialized the cat, sharing their gratitude for the joy she spread during her too-short life. You can check out a selection of some of the reactions to Lil Bub’s passing below and feel free to share your own in the comments.

Rest in peace, Lil Bub.

