Louie Anderson, Comedian And Family Feud Host, Dies At 68

Emmy award-winning comedian, actor, and game show host Louie Anderson has passed away. He was 68 years old. Earlier this week, Anderson was admitted to a hospital in Las Vegas to undergo treatment for blood cancer. By yesterday, it was clear that the situation was dire, with Anderson’s friend Pauly Shore sharing that he had already said his goodbyes, with Anderson’s family on hand.

“I say this with a heavy heart just left the hospital in Las Vegas where Louie Anderson his sisters and close friend were kind enough to let me say my goodbyes he’s still with us but keep him in your prayers,” Shore wrote.

Anderson’s passing was confirmed to Deadline by his publicist Glenn Schwartz.

Born in 1953 in St. Paul, Minnesota, Anderson was the youngest of 11 children. He is best known for his work in the Eddie Murphy comedy Coming to America, the sitcom Life with Louie, and as a host of Family Feud. He also appeared in a wide variety of TV series and films, from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and Bebe’s Kids to Chicago Hope and Ally McBeal. His voice made him instantly recognizable, leading to numerous appearances as himself in shows like Scrubs and Joey.

Anderson began his show business career as a comedian, making his late night debut on The Tonight Show in 1984. He has released a number of stand-up specials over the years, with the most recent being 2018’s Louie Anderson: Big Underwear. Anderson performed a stand-up show called Louie: Larger Than Life in Las Vegas from 2003 through 2012.

His run on Family Feud began in 1999, and he hosted the series until 2002, when he was replaced by Richard Karn. In 2017, he would return as a contestant on Celebrity Family Feud, squaring off with Christina Milian on the other side of the dais.

In recent years, Anderson starred as Christine Baskets on the FX comedy Baskets, which led to him being nominated for three consecutive Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy series, and winning one. Anderson’s most recent onscreen appearance was in Coming 2 America, which re-teamed him with Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall. He also recently appeared in TV series including Young Sheldon, Search Party, and Twenties.

Our thoughts are with Anderson and his family, friends, and fans at this time.