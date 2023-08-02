M&M's Celebrates National Ice Cream Sandwich Day With Late-Night Ice Cream Truck

M&M's is giving away free ice cream sandwiches in New York City on August 2nd.

Wednesday, August 2nd is National Ice Cream Sandwich Day and to celebrate, M&M's Ice Cream is bringing out their first ever late-night ice cream truck — the M&M's Ice Cream Night Freeze Truck — to bring the fan-favorite M&M's Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich to New Yorkers. The truck is set to travel throughout New York City on August 2nd where it will hand out ice cream cookie sandwiches in three flavors (vanilla, chocolate, and cookies and cream) until 11 p.m.

"Between projects, passions, and side hustles, we know hard work doesn't always end after a nine to five job," said Jayesh Shah, Mars Ice Cream Marketing Director. "The M&M'S Ice Cream Night Freeze Truck celebrates those who do it all, by inspiring more moments of happiness with a craveable late-night snack that has it all – creamy ice cream, chewy cookies, and sweet M&M'S."

For ice cream sandwich fans interested in catching up with the truck, here are the M&M's Ice Cream Night Freeze Truck's planned stops:

• 12:00 p.m.–1:00 p.m. at Hearst Tower (8th Ave. between 56th and 57th St.)

• 1:15 p.m.–2:45 p.m. at Paramount Plaza (Broadway between W. 51th and W. 50st St.)

• 3:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m. at M&M'S New York (W. 48th St. between Broadway & 7th Ave.)

• 4:45 p.m.–6:15 p.m. at Grace Building (W. 42nd St. between 5th and 6th Ave.)

• 7:00 p.m.–8:30 p.m. at Union Square (Union Square W. between E. 17th & E. 16th St.)

• 9:30 p.m.–11:00 p.m. (or until supplies last) at Astor Place/St. Mark's (Corner of Cooper Sq. & Astor Pl.)

For those not in New York, you can still get in on the fun. M&M's Ice Cream is offering fans a chance to visit this website to share their passion project for a chance to win a freezer filled with a summer supply of M&M's Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches.

In Other Ice Cream News

On Tuesday, Baskin-Robbins debuted their new Flavor of the Month for August, Game Night ice cream. The flavor features salted caramel ice cream with M&M's Minis chocolate candies, crunchy buttered popcorn flavored clusters, and a sweet and savory caramel pretzel flavored swirl. Additionally, to help bring the flavor to life, Baskin-Robbins is set to host their own Game Night on Friday, August 4th at The Grove in Los Angeles from noon to 10 p.m. PT where guests can enjoy games, prizes, and free ice cream.

"Baskin-Robbins is all about bringing people together to celebrate yay-worthy moments and our August lineup is the ultimate embodiment of that," said Hannah Suits, Director of Brand Marketing for Baskin-Robbins. "Classic cake layers paired with guests' favorite ice cream flavors is what makes a Baskin-Robbins ice cream cake so special, and we're thrilled to sprinkle in an all-new cake option with the Confetti Cake Layer. We're also taking things to the next level with Game Night by featuring Mars M&M® MINIS chocolate candies to bring the perfect balance of sweet and salty in a scoop full of everyone's favorite game night snacks."

Will you be checking out M&M's Ice Cream Night Freeze Truck? Let us know in the comments.