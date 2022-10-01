M&M's Introduces First New Character in a Decade

M&Ms just got a little more colorful. This week, M&Ms announced the debut of Purple, the candy's first-ever female peanut M&M and the first new character added to the brand's spokescandy lineup in decade. According to M&M's, Purple is designed to represent inclusivity and acceptance with the character known for self-expression, self-awareness, authenticity and confidence all as part of her charm. The character is set to "help more people feel they belong" and was introduced with a new song, "I'm Just Gonna Be Me", which you can check out the music video for below.

"Mars is thrilled to debut the newest member of the M&M'S cast of characters to the world. There is so much about our new spokescandy that people can relate to and appreciate, including her willingness to embrace her true self. Our new character reminds us to celebrate what makes us unique," said Jane Hwang, Global Vice President at Mars Wrigley. "Our purpose story is just getting started and the introduction of our newest M&M'S spokescandy is the next chapter, as the brand continues to delight fans with fun in a way only M&M'S can."

Along with the debut of Purple, "I'm Just Gonna Be Me" will be available on all major music streaming platforms and for every stream of the song, one dollar donated (up to five hundred thousand dollars) will be made to Sing for Hope, a non-profit that harnesses the power of the arts to bring hope, connection, and purpose to millions of people around the world through music. The charitable aspect of Purple's debut is a part of M&M's FUNd, the brand's global initiative intended to track the brand's impact on its mission to increase a sense of belonging for ten million people by 2025.

However, while Purple is joining the spokescandy lineup, fans hoping to see the color pop up in bags of M&M's candy might be a little disappointed. According to CNN, while the character will appear in stores, on the website, and on some packaging — and customers can buy purple M&M's online — the color won't be joining the regular bags of candy.

