M. Night Shyamalan Found a Card About Himself While Playing Cards Against Humanity

Imagine you're filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, known to audiences around the world for your dramatic thrillers, which often include twist endings, you're enjoying some holiday time with family playing a card game. The next round of Cards Against Humanity begins and to your shock, the drawn card references you directly. Now that's a twist. The second twist? It actually happened, as the director of Signs, Unbreakable, and Old revealed on social media over the weekend.

"Played Cards Against Humanity with the family," Shyamalan wrote on Twitter. "My sister-in-law picked this card and gasped. She didn't choose my answer as the funniest and I lost to my brother-in-law." The image includes a prompt for the game that reads: "In M. Night Shyamalan's new movie, Bruce Willis discovers that _________ had really been _____________ all along," a prolonged reference to his 1999 thriller The Sixth Sense. Fans asked Shyamalan what his rejected answer was but at press time there was no response. Just tell us Night, we want to know.

Played Cards Against Humanity with the family. My sister-in-law picked this card and gasped. She didn’t choose my answer as the funniest and I lost to my brother-in-law. pic.twitter.com/tp4C8Py9zU — M. Night Shyamalan ⌛ (@MNightShyamalan) December 24, 2022

Shyamlan has assembled a killer cast for his new movie, the upcoming Knock At the Cabin, based on the novel The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay. Set to star in the film's ensemble are Guardians of the Galaxy's Dave Bautista, Harry Potter and Servant star Rupert Grint, Luther and Old star Nikki Amuka-Bird, Pennyworth star Ben Aldridge, and Mindhunter and The Matrix Resurrections star Jonathan Groff. Knock At the Cabin is currently set to hit theaters on February 3, 2023.

When word came earlier this year that actor Bruce Willis would be stepping back from the public light and retiring from acting, Shyamalan was one of the first to pay tribute to him. The pair previously collaborated on multiple projects with Willis starring in The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, and Glass, plus a special appearance in the post-credit scene for Split.

"All my love and respect to my big brother Bruce Willis," Shyamalan wrote in a tweet back in March. "I know his wonderful family is surrounding him with support and strength. He will always be that hero on that poster on my wall as kid." Shyamalan and Willis' collaboration on The Sixth Sense in 1999 helped propel the filmmaker into the mainstream, and giving Willis' his most popular movie at the box office of all time. The film brought in $293.5 million at the domestic box office, adjusted for inflation it's a $528 million haul in the US alone.