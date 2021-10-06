Mad About You Actress Cynthia Harris Dies At 87

Mad About You actress Cynthia Harris has died at the age of 87. Harris’s passing was announced by her family today – although no cause of death was given. Harris was a performer known for her stagework as much as her TV and movie roles. She was a co-founder of Off Broadway’s The Actors Company Theatre, which she remained with since 1993; she also took on numerous big Broadway roels going as far back as the original company performance of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth musical “Company” in 1970. But it was TV where she really got the biggest boost in her career…

Cynthia Harris appeared in famous series like The Bob Newhart Show, Lavere & Shirley, Three’s Company, Archie Bunker’s Place, L.A. Law, Law & Order, the soap opera All My Children, Murder, She Wrote, and more recently the FX series Rescue Me. However, it was Harris’ role in Mad About You (as Sylvia Bachman, trouble-stirring mother of Paul Reiser’s Paul Buchman) that really gave her the biggest fame of her career. . She returned for a couple of appearances in the 2019 Mad About You reboot, as well (pictured below). She would receive a BAFTA nomination for her work in the miniseries Edward & Mrs. Simpson (1978); Harris’ film roles include big titles like The Distinguished Gentleman, Mannequin Two: On the Move, and Three Men and a Baby.

Below you can find the obituary post for Cynthia Harris, via her family:

HARRIS–Cynthia Lee, passed away on October 3, 2021. She was an actor well known for her many roles on stage, screen and television. In addition to having devoted her life to the theater she was active in many philanthropic causes. Most recently she was an artistic director of the Actors Company Theater (TACT). Cynthia is survived by her loving partner Nathan Silverstein, her devoted assistant Terrence Mintern, her brother Dr. Matthew Harris (Frances), her sister-in-law Maryjane Harris (brother David predeceased her) and many nieces and nephews. Cynthia’s passing is a great loss for the dramatic arts and for all of us.

RIP Cynthia Harris. We offer her family, friends, and colleagues our condolences in their time of mourning.