Alma Wahlberg, Mother of Donnie and Mark Wahlberg, Dies at 78

✖

Mark and Donnie Wahlberg’s mother Alma has died at the age of 78. Her boys announced the news on their social media and fans have been offering their condolences. Members of the family, like Donnie’s wife Jennny McCarthy have been singing her praises on their accounts as well. McCarthy called her the “world’s greatest mother-in-law on Twitter. A&E made the matriarch a star in her own right as many fans grew to know her on Wahlburgers. That reality show gave people an inside look at how their family business functioned. Whenever one of the brothers needed some grounding or encouragement, she was right there. On the Wahlburgers website, the show offered some kind words:

They wrote, ”Alma is the matriarch of the Wahlberg family. As the mother of nine children, she has seen it all. Alma worked as a bank clerk and nurse's aide to make ends meet while raising her children in tight quarters on the Dorchester streets where she grew up.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DONNIE WAHLBERG (@donniewahlberg)

Both boys posted thoughtful tributes on Instagram as well. Donnie said, “For Alma, I’m so blessed to have been brought into this world by, raised by, taught by and set on my life’s path by, such an amazing woman. My mom Alma’s joy for life, love and people — combined with a pride in her humble beginnings and refusal to forget where she came from — undoubtedly shaped me into the man that I am. I’ve often said, if you like anything about me, I got it from Alma. I say that, because it’s true. She was, without a doubt, the most loving human being I’ve ever known.”

He continued, “I never heard her say, or do, anything disrespectful to anyone. She was, as anybody who ever came across her knows, true blue. Like so many moms who struggled, overcame odds, made something from nothing and pulled off the impossible for their children, she never complained. She did what needed to be done, most often, with a smile. She made the best of times in the worst of times.”

“That was Alma — mother, sister, daughter, grandmother, friend, ally, warrior, angel. She made no apologies for who she was, but never put herself above anyone else,” Wahlberg added. “She kicked our butts if we messed up, kicked anyone else’s butts if they messed with us. Taught us right, made us pay the price when we were wrong. She was the epitome of the word grace.”

Did you ever see her and her sons’ reality show? Let us know in the comments!

Photo Credit: Douglas Mason/Getty Images