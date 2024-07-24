Mars Celebrates 100 Days to Halloween

Spooky season is almost upon us. As of Tuesday, July 23rd, there are only 100 days until Halloween, but fans of the spookiest holiday of them all don’t have to wait to see what’s new in terms of Halloween treats. Mars is celebrating the countdown to Halloween by revealing their candy lineup for the year as well as releasing the new “Mars Tricks, Treats, and Trends” report to shed some light on celebratory plans and trends.

This year’s Mars lineup includes several fan-favorite items as well as some new treats as well. There are variety bags that include on-trend mixes of treats like iconic chocolate items and fruity gummies as well as beloved favorites, like Twix and Snickers Ghoulish Green treats. New this year are the M&M’s Milk Chocolate Pumpkin Pie variety that the brand describes as being great not only for your next baking adventure, but for a movie night, too.

“Our innovative, on-trend Mars Halloween 2024 line-up is the perfect pairing for the extended Halloween season,” said Tim LeBel, Chief Halloween Officer and President of Sales at Mars Wrigley North America. “Our Mars offerings inspire moments of everyday happiness from the first bake sale and big tailgate of fall to Halloween celebrations like trick-or-treating, hosting and being the best house on the block.”

As for the report, the data is showing an increase in pre-season Halloween candy sales — specifically a 6 percent increase in year-over-year sales in 2023. The report also found the top three ways to celebrate the holiday among those who celebrate Halloween are Passing Out Candy (52 percent), Dressing Up (36 percent) and Social Gatherings (35 percent). Among Gen Z, the group that celebrates the holiday earliest, they lean more towards Dressing Up (53 percent) and Social Gatherings (52 percent). You can check out the whole report for yourself here.

Hershey’s Is Releasing A Beloved Halloween Treat Earlier Than Ever

Of course, Mars isn’t the only brand with some big Halloween news. On Tuesday, Hershey’s announced that they are releasing the iconic Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins in July for the first time ever. The treats will be available online only for a limited time from the Hershey’s store. They’re available in a 32 oz bag for $24.99 but if you miss out online don’t worry: the treats will be back on store shelves in time for Halloween. You’ll just have to wait a little bit longer.