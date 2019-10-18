Your Quest for a Maruchan Ramen Ugly Christmas Sweater is Over

If you’ve been wondering when an ugly Christmas sweater would come along that caters to your passion for ramen, wonder no more. The official Maruchan ramen ugly sweater is here, and it features an allover Fair Isle design complete with iconic ramen cups and the Maruchan logo.

You can grab the sweater here (exclusive) in sizes XS to 2X for $59.90. That works out to hundreds of noodle cups, so if ramen is a staple of your diet you have a tough decision to make. Eat or stay warm and stylish?

As amusing as the ramen sweater is, it’s actually part of a range of Maruchan gear that includes everything from t-shirts to a decorative pillow. You can shop it all right here (most of the items are 20% off at the time of writing). Box Lunch’s entire range of ugly holiday sweaters can be found here.

In other ugly Christmas sweater news, a range of new 100% knitted Marvel “ugly” sweaters for the 2019 holiday season have launched, and the lineup includes festive Captain Marvel, Deadpool, and Iron Man designs. They join a large collection of Marvel designs from last year that feature Spider-Man, Captain America, Black Panther, Thor, Venom, and the Avengers styles.

The entire Marvel ugly Christmas sweater collection is available right here (exclusive) for $54.99 each in sizes XS to XXXL with shipping and taxes included. Inside that link you’ll also find new designs for Star Wars, Harry Potter, DC Comics, Disney, and more.

