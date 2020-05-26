Former Marvel Comics Editor Threatened in Viral Video After Asking a Woman to Leash Her Dog

Former Marvel Comics editor Christian Cooper appeared in a video on Memorial Day that has gone viral overnight, as he was the subject of a woman's tirade after asking her to leash her dog in a place where the law requires all dogs to be kept on leashes. The woman, Amy Cooper, screamed at him throughout the video and told him that she was going to call the police to report "an African-American man is threatening my life."

Melody Cooper, Christian's sister, posted the video of her brother on Twitter to show everyone the incident that had taken place in the Ramble section of New York's Central Park. The video is difficult to watch, especially when the angry woman continues to yank her dog by the leash around its neck as she yells at Christian.

Oh, when Karens take a walk with their dogs off leash in the famous Bramble in NY’s Central Park, where it is clearly posted on signs that dogs MUST be leashed at all times, and someone like my brother (an avid birder) politely asks her to put her dog on the leash. pic.twitter.com/3YnzuATsDm — Melody Cooper (@melodyMcooper) May 25, 2020

"Oh, when Karens take a walk with their dogs off leash in the famous Bramble in NY’s Central Park, where it is clearly posted on signs that dogs MUST be leashed at all times, and someone like my brother (an avid birder) politely asks her to put her dog on the leash," Melody wrote in her tweet.

After the video started making the rounds, Christian shared his account of what had happened on his Facebook page. He explained that it is against the law to have dogs off of their leashes in that part of the park and that there are signs up all over the place.

Here's how Chris recounts the incident: pic.twitter.com/HSVk7s2gFB — Roy Tsao (@RoyTsaoNYC) May 25, 2020

In the time since the video was recorded, people online have investigated Amy Cooper and discovered where she works, reporting the incident to her company and informing those in charge of her actions. She has been placed on administrative leave. Additionally, the Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniel Rescue, where Amy Cooper first got her dog, as taken back custody of the animal for the time being.

