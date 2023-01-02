Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Clip Teaches the Marvel Hero the Value of Patience (Exclusive)

Lunella Lafayette has to learn the valuable lesson of patience in an exclusive clip from Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. The animated series brings the 13-year-old super genius Moon Girl and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, to Disney Channel in February. Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur boasts an all-star voice cast, with Laurence Fishburne pulling double duty as an executive producer and as the voice of the cosmic being The Beyonder. Fans have seen trailers and photos for Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, but with its premiere only weeks away, it's time we got some clips as well.

ComicBook.com has an exclusive clip from the "Run The Rink" episode of Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. The clip features Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl) getting the chance to run her family's business – the "Roll With It" roller rink on the Lower East Side – for a night, but her impatience leads her to try to juice things up, causing a disaster. To make enough money to fix it all, Lunella's best friend Casey concocts a "special appearance by Moon Girl and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur," which attracts lots of customers – but also a few supervillains, including Gravitas. Lunella must learn to slow things down and be patient to save her family's beloved business and defeat Gravitas, set to the tune of Childish Gambino's "Sweatpants."

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Guest and Recurring Voice Cast

The guest and recurring voice cast for Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con. The guest cast includes Jennifer Hudson, Andy Cohen, Alison Brie, Daveed Diggs, Maya Hawke, Asia Kate Dillon, Cobie Smulders, Pamela Adlon, Gideon Adlon, Anna Akana, Ian Alexander, May Calamawy, Wilson Cruz, Luis Guzmán, Dr. Mae Jemison, Josh Keaton, June Diane Raphael, Paul Scheer, Cliff "Method Man" Smith, Wesley Snipes and Tajinae Turner. Recurring stars include Omid Abtahi, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Michael Cimino, Indya Moore and Craig Robinson.

As for Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur's main cast, the series stars Diamond White as Lunella/Moon Girl; Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur; Alfre Woodard as Lunella's grandmother, Mimi; Libe Barer as Lunella's best friend and manager, Casey; Sasheer Zamata as Lunella's mom, Adria; Jermaine Fowler as Lunella's dad, James Jr.; Gary Anthony Williams as Lunella's grandfather, Pops; and series executive producer Laurence Fishburne in the recurring role of The Beyonder, a curious and mischievous trickster.

Let us know your thoughts on Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur exclusive clip in the comments. The series premieres February 10th on Disney Channel and on Disney+ shortly after that.