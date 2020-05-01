Luke Cage And The Punisher Art Director Matteo De Cosmo Dies At 52

✖

Art Director Matteo De Cosmo, known for his work on projects like Luke Cage and The Punisher has passed away at the age of 52. De Cosmo died due to complications from COVID-19 on April 21st according to ABC Studios, who De Cosmo was working with on the pilot Harlem's Kitchen before the coronavirus shut down production. De Cosmo is survived by his wife Aris and his son Marcello, and our thoughts are with De Cosmo's family and friends at this difficult time. Funeral arrangements have not been announced at this time, but De Cosmo's colleagues on Harlem's Kitchen and at ABC Studios have shared tributes for him, which you can find below (via Deadline).

Harlem’s Kitchen creator and showrunner Zahir McGhee said “Making television is challenging. But there are people that assure you every day with their talent, passion and smile that anything is possible. Matteo was one of those people. We will miss him. The entire Harlem’s Kitchen family extends our deepest condolences to Matteo’s wife, Aris, his son, Marcello, and the countless friends and family that mourn his passing.”

Harlem Kitchen Line Producer Gail Barringer worked with De Cosmo on several projects and had this to say about her friend's passing. “Our NY film community is small. We are shattered to learn of Matteo’s passing. He was a true, collaborative artist who brought happiness to every show he worked on. He will be greatly missed.”

ABC Studios also released a statement. “We were heartbroken to learn that Matteo DeCosmo, a talented art director with whom we’d worked on many productions including a recent pilot, has passed away. He was a true talent, incredibly creative, and beloved by everyone with whom he worked. We will miss him deeply and our hearts go out to his family and friends.”

De Cosmo worked on films like 21 Bridges, Precious, and more, and on the TV side worked on projects like Emergence, Madam Secretary, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, The Affair, and the previously mentioned Marvel Netflix collaborations Luke Cage and The Punisher.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.