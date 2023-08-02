McDonald's Debuts New Squishmallows McFlurry

Fans of both McDonald's and Squishmallows, it's time to get excited — at least in Canada. On Tuesday, McDonald's Canada launched the new Squishmallows McFlurry treat, available for a limited time. The launch comes alongside that of the new Squishmallows Happy Meal, which is currently available as well while supplies last. The new McFlurry flavor is described as being a vanilla soft serve blended with pink popping candy and delicious blueberry flavored syrup, according to Yahoo!. It will be available in Canadian restaurants in both regular and snack sizes.

We took inspiration from the vibrant and fun spirit of the Squishmallows when developing this new McFlurry and looked to bring that to life with a colorful and unique flavor combination," said Chef Jeff Anderson, Culinary Innovation Lead at McDonald's Canada. "The result is a delightful sensory experience for our guests, with unconventional ingredients that complement each other, like the pink popping candy and the sweet, fruity blueberry flavored syrup."

All About the McDonald's Squishmallows Happy Meals

Announced earlier this year, McDonald's also has Squishmallows Happy Meals. McDonalds and Jazwares announced that they are teaming up for a new collaboration that brings Jazwares' wildly popular Squishmallows plush figures to McDonald's iconic Happy Meals around the world for a limited time starting this spring. The new collaboration will feature a total of 24 iconic Squishmallow plush toys overall, with each participating McDonald's market running 10-12 designs, including exclusive and seasonally themed characters. The meals are now available in Canada, though it's not clear when they will come to the United States.

"This Happy Meal campaign brings the worlds of McDonald's, Squishmallows and music together to elevate the fan experience and evolve our iconic Happy Meal brand in culture. Adding exclusive music playlists to our toys is a first for Happy Meal and we are extremely proud to collaborate with Jazwares' Squishmallows, the #1 plush brand worldwide, and Universal Music Group on this initiative," said Jennifer DelVecchio, Senior Director Global Campaigns and Alliances at McDonald's.

Squishmallows, which first launched in 2017, are currently the number 1 plush property in the United States and are the second best-selling toy brand overall, having sold more than 100 million units. Their popularity makes the toy a perfect fit for the Happy Meal, which has featured numerous beloved and iconic brands over the course of its history.

McDonald's Recently Had A Viral Sensation With the Grimace Shake

While it remains to be seen how popular the Squishmallows McFlurry will be, McDonald's is just coming off of the massive success of the Grimace Shake, which was part of the Grimace Birthday Meal the brand rolled out in June.

"Our fans have amazing childhood memories of their birthdays at McDonald's...and Grimace's Birthday is all about paying homage to the amazing, fun moments we all share," McDonald's chief marketer Tariq Hassan said in a press release. "We're excited to put a modern spin on these memories to continue to drive McDonald's relevance with a new generation. Grimace is the perfect lovable icon to have McDonald's meet our fans at the intersection of nostalgia and culture."