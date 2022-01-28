McDonald’s French Fries Shortage Is Growing

McDonald’s restaurants in certain parts of the world are about to find themselves in a peculiar pickle as a potato shortage has forced establishments in Japan into a French Fry shortage. Mashable brings word that the issues in Japan have now spread to McDonald’s restaurants in Malaysia as well with the chain confirming that they’re taking large-size fries off their menu this week, writing in a statement: “We are facing a fry-tening supply crunch on French Fries. But fret not. While you can’t Go Large for the time being, you can still enjoy your favorite meals and fries in Medium size.” Japanese McDonald’s restaurants are only selling small-sized portions of the side dish.

As of this writing the global potato shortage has not yet forced McDonald’s restaurants in the United States to scale back their own French Fry output, something that would surely cause an uproar, have you had those golden delights lately? According to a report from The Washington Post earlier this month much of the shortage can be chalked up to the ongoing problems with shipping and distribution that is occurring globally as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Some regions have also experienced freak weather occurrences that delayed shipments and even destroyed crops. Japanese McDonald’s restaurants import their potatoes from US and Canadian farmers, many of whom reportedly had to destroy large sums of crops in 2021 due to lockdowns.

McDonald’s has found itself in the news a lot lately for promotions and options that they’ve rolled out in the United States. Earlier this week came news that they’re officially offering four “hacked” menu items which are combinations of popular menu items into new all-new sandwiches. Included in this list is the Hash Brown McMuffin, Crunchy Double (McNuggets on a McDouble), Surf + Turf (Double Cheeseburger and Filet-O-Fish), and Land, Air, & Sea Burger (a Big Mac, McChicken and Filet-O-Fish combo).

Last week the chain also confirmed that its vegetarian option McPlant burger was also expanding and will be available in “600 stores in the San Francisco and Dallas areas starting” beginning on Monday, February 14th, Valentine’s Day. McDonald’s also turned heads after announcing Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream which is being sold in participating restaurants across Thailand.

(Photo by Matthias Balk/picture alliance via Getty Images)