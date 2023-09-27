McDonald’s Launching Two New Sauces

McDonald’s is expanding their sauce lineup. On Tuesday, the fast food chain announced that, starting October 9th, they will be adding two new dipping sauces to the menu for a limited time: Sweet & Spicy Jam and Mambo. The two new sauces will join the chain’s current lineup of six sauces, including the popular sweet and sour, ranch, and barbecue offerings, and will also mark the first time McDonald’s has ever offered a “breakfast-inspired” dipping sauce in its U.S. restaurants.

The Sweet & Spice Jam sauce is described by McDonald’s as being a “jammy red pepper sauce with a tongue-numbing Szechuan peppercorn kick and extra heat from cayenne pepper”. It’s suggested that the sauce can be paired with menu offerings such as Sausage McMuffin with Egg, Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit, Hash Browns, Chicken McNuggets, and their French Fries.

The Mambo sauce is described as being a tomato based sweet, spicy, and vinegary sauce that is inspired by a sauce popular in Washington DC. A similar type of sauce was previously tested by KFC in 2021. McDonald’s suggests customers try the Mambo sauce with menu items such as Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Hash Browns, Chicken McNuggets, McCrispy, and of course, the fries.

“We get inspiration for the food our fans love by exploring the incredible tastes and flavors found in communities across the country,” Tariq Hassan, Customer Experience Officer for McDonald’s US, said in a statement.

In Other McDonald’s News

In other McDonald’s news, the restaurant also recently added another new menu item for a limited time: the new Pumpkin Spice Bolder Blend Iced Coffee. The new coffee is made with 100 percent Arabica beans, making for a smoother and richer taste to the beverage. This is compared to the regular pumpkin spice latte which is made from the company’s milder, Rainforest Alliance Certified espresso beans. Per McDonald’s, a medium costs just $2.99 but it’s currently only available at select locations in the Midwest, including Illinois and Missouri locations.

McDonald’s Has Also Brought Back the Pumpkin and Creme Pie

The new Pumpkin Spice Bolder Blend Iced Coffee isn’t the only seasonal treat that McDonald’s has out this year. They also recently brought back the popular Pumpkin and Creme pie, also at select locations.

The Pumpkin and Creme Pie is a variation on McDonald’s iconic Apple Pie and features a baked, turnover-style crust, this one coated in sugar and filed with pumpkin pie filling on one side and vanilla creme on the other. The pie has popped up on menus a few other times in the past and is considered a fan favorite. Currently, the treat is available only in Alabama, California, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

