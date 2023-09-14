McDonald's Brings Back the Pumpkin and Creme Pie

It's almost the middle of September and while fall is only beginning, a quick glance at all things food and beverages right now makes it clear that we are firmly in the season of all things pumpkin. Between all of the pumpkin spice coffee options and treats, there's no shortage of seasonal delights for people to indulge in this time of year and now, McDonald's is adding one more — at least for some lucky customers. According to Mashed, the popular Pumpkin and Creme pie has returned to McDonald's for a limited time, but only in select locations at least for now.

The Pumpkin and Creme Pie is a variation on McDonald's iconic Apple Pie and features a baked, turnover-style crust, this one coated in sugar and filed with pumpkin pie filling on one side and vanilla creme on the other. The pie has popped up on menus a few other times in the past and is considered a fan favorite. Currently, the treat is available only in Alabama, California, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

This Isn't The First Time McDonald's Has Brought Back Fan Favorite Pies

The return of the Pumpkin and Creme Pie isn't the first time McDonald's has brought back a fan-favorite pie. Last year, McDonald's brought back the Holiday Pie, which features a vanilla custard and rainbow sprinkles. That pie was rolled out nationwide after previously having been available only in select regions.

Earlier this year, McDonald's also brought one of its most popular international treats, the Cookies and Creme Pie, stateside as well. The dessert has become a steady favorite in international locales where available for its OREO-based crust and creme-flavored filling.

In Other Pumpkin News

McDonald's isn't the only fast food brand bringing pumpkin to its menu this fall. Recently, Wendy's announced the arrival of the Pumpkin Spice Frosty.

"Joining the Chocolate Frosty on menus, the new Pumpkin Spice Frosty merges the same creamy, delectable texture Frosty fans know and love with hints of pumpkin and a blend of warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg for a taste of familiar fall flavors," Wendy's said in a statement. "It's just like eating pumpkin pie a la mode in a single bite, talk about a pumpkin pick-me-up!"

Will you be checking out McDonald's Pumpkin and Creme Pie? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!