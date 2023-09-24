McDonald's Just Added a Bold New Coffee to It's Seasonal Menu

It is officially fall and with the arrival of sweater season and with Halloween just around the corner, this is also the time of year when seasonal treats are pretty much at their peak — especially if you're a fan of all things pumpkin spice. For McDonald's fans, that means the return of their pumpkin spice latte but this year, they're adding a new twist to the fall favorite. This year, McDonald's is rolling out the new Pumpkin Spice Bolder Blend Iced Coffee but there's a catch: it's only available in select locations in the Midwest.

According to Mashed, the new Pumpkin Spice Bolder Blend Iced Coffee is made with 100 percent Arabica beans, making for a smoother and richer taste to the beverage. This is compared to the regular pumpkin spice latte which is made from the company's milder, Rainforest Alliance Certified espresso beans. Per McDonald's, a medium costs just $2.99 but it's currently only available at select locations in the Midwest, including Illinois and Missouri locations.

McDonald's Has Also Brought Back the Pumpkin and Creme Pie

The new Pumpkin Spice Bolder Blend Iced Coffee isn't the only seasonal treat that McDonald's has out this year. They also recently brought back the popular Pumpkin and Creme pie, also at select locations.

The Pumpkin and Creme Pie is a variation on McDonald's iconic Apple Pie and features a baked, turnover-style crust, this one coated in sugar and filed with pumpkin pie filling on one side and vanilla creme on the other. The pie has popped up on menus a few other times in the past and is considered a fan favorite. Currently, the treat is available only in Alabama, California, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

In Other Pumpkin News

McDonald's isn't the only fast food brand bringing pumpkin to its menu this fall. Recently, Wendy's announced the arrival of the Pumpkin Spice Frosty.

"Joining the Chocolate Frosty on menus, the new Pumpkin Spice Frosty merges the same creamy, delectable texture Frosty fans know and love with hints of pumpkin and a blend of warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg for a taste of familiar fall flavors," Wendy's said in a statement. "It's just like eating pumpkin pie a la mode in a single bite, talk about a pumpkin pick-me-up!"

Will you be checking out McDonald's new pumpkin spice offering? Let us know in the comment section.