McDonald’s Giving Away McRib NFT To Few Lucky Fans

The NFT trend is taking yet another wild turn, as McDonald’s is now getting in on the act. McDonald’s has revealed a new NFT celebrating the 40th Anniversary of the McRib. What does that mean exactly? Well, like all NFTs it’s admittedly a muddled and confusing concept to wrap your mind around – let alone your mouth. The press release from McDonald’s (which you can read below) describes the McRib NFT as “digital versions of the fan-favorite sandwich,” which fans can “add to their personal collection and enjoy even when it’s not on the menu.”

Of course, that fancy marketing talk aside, the McRib NFT is still just a digital dream – even as a giveaway reward. McDonald’s recognizes this more than anyone, as the restaurant makes sure to urge consumers to “be sure to treat yourself to the legendary tangy BBQ flavor of the McRib IRL once it hits participating restaurants nationwide beginning Nov. 1 for a limited time.” IRL, indeed.

Here’s the full information on McDonald’s McRib NFT release: