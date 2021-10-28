McDonald’s Giving Away McRib NFT To Few Lucky Fans

The NFT trend is taking yet another wild turn, as McDonald’s is now getting in on the act. McDonald’s has revealed a new NFT celebrating the 40th Anniversary of the McRib. What does that mean exactly? Well, like all NFTs it’s admittedly a muddled and confusing concept to wrap your mind around – let alone your mouth. The press release from McDonald’s (which you can read below) describes the McRib NFT as “digital versions of the fan-favorite sandwich,” which fans can “add to their personal collection and enjoy even when it’s not on the menu.”
Of course, that fancy marketing talk aside, the McRib NFT is still just a digital dream – even as a giveaway reward. McDonald’s recognizes this more than anyone, as the restaurant makes sure to urge consumers to “be sure to treat yourself to the legendary tangy BBQ flavor of the McRib IRL once it hits participating restaurants nationwide beginning Nov. 1 for a limited time.” IRL, indeed.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Here’s the full information on McDonald’s McRib NFT release:
October 28, 2021
McDonald’s® USA Unveils First-Ever NFT to Celebrate 40th Anniversary of the McRib
Limited-edition digital collectibles featuring the iconic sandwich will be given away to select fans beginning Nov. 1, as the McRib returns to participating restaurants nationwide
CHICAGO (Oct. 28, 2021) — McRib season is almost here, and no one is more excited than the McRib superfans that eagerly anticipate its return to McDonald’s menu each year. From sliding into our DMs asking “when is the McRib coming back?” to creating a locator tool where fellow fans can report McRib sightings, they’ve proven their love for this delicious, yet elusive sandwich. And now, we’re giving them the chance to enjoy it year-round… digitally.
For the first time in the U.S., McDonald’s is creating a limited number of NFTs in celebration of the McRib’s 40th anniversary. For those new to the world of NFTs (like us), they are non-fungible tokens – unique pieces of virtual art that can’t be duplicated. Our McRib NFTs are digital versions of the fan favorite sandwich – almost as saucy as the McRib itself– and we’re giving them away to a few lucky fans on Twitter beginning Nov. 1.
Here’s how it works – to enter for a chance to win, make sure you’re following @McDonalds on Twitter and retweet the Sweepstakes Invitation tweet any time between Nov. 1 through Nov. 7 from your public account. By Nov. 12 we’ll select 10 fans who will receive the exclusive McRib NFT to add to their personal collection and enjoy even when it’s not on the menu.
With the McRib NFT, you’ll never again have to say goodbye to the sandwich you love. Whether you score one or not, be sure to treat yourself to the legendary tangy BBQ flavor of the McRib IRL once it hits participating restaurants nationwide beginning Nov. 1 for a limited time.