McDonalds Reveals Shamrock Shake Secret Ingredient

McDonald’s has dropped the bombshell(?) reveal of what secret ingredient makes its Shamrock Shake a cult-hit obsession all over the world. In a new promotional post about the impending return of the Shamrock Shake in 2022, McDonald’s also attached a trade secret that would (and obviously is) help generate even bigger buzz than usual: the ingredient that gives a Shamrock Shake its iconic green color! It might not be all that big of a revelation to the average consumer (who just wants to drink the darn thing!), but for food and/or snack enthusiasts, its been a long-running mystery…

#cbf2ac – This is the ingredient that creates ‘Shamrock Shake green,’ and the secret which McDonald’s has kept all these years.

Does that answer your question? Or just leave you with so many new ones??? The reveal of the Shamrock Shake color formula seems to be just the first of the promotional games coming our way in late winter/spring. McDonald’s is already teasing that the hashtag for the Shamrock Shake green color will lead consumers to another surprise…

Here’s the press release from McDonald’s, which explains this Shamrock Shake “reveal” in detail: