MF Doom Dead At 49

Adult Swim star MF Doom has died at the age of 49. The acclaimed rapper passed in October, and his family is releasing a statement here on the last day of 2020. Many fans are already penning tributes to the beloved star. An underground hip-hop artist, Daniel Dumiel moved crowds with spirited rhymes about any number of topics. His early work with J.Dilla is especially well regarded among fans of the genre. Adult Swim partnered with him and Danger Mouse to release DangerDoom in 2005, and that put his work in front scores more fans worldwide. Doom released six studio albums by himself including Operation: Doomsday, Take Me to Your Leader, Vaudeville Villain, Venomous Villain, Mm..Food, and Born Like This. The outpouring from fans of the genre cannot be overstated. His family offered the statement below on Instagram:

"The greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend I could ever ask for," the family wrote. "Thank you for all the things you have shown, taught and given to me, our children and our family. Thank you for teaching me how to forgive beings and give another chance, not to be so quick to judge and write off. Thank you for showing how not to be afraid to love and be the best person I could ever be. My world will never be the same without you. Words will never express what you and Malachi mean to me, I love both and adore you always. May THE ALL continue to bless you, our family and the planet."

Fans have noted that it’s been a particularly tough run of years for his wife Jasmine and the performer. They lost their son Malachi in 2017, and that prompted a very emotional post from Doom on his Instagram account.

"KING MALACHI EZEKIEL DUMILE 2/22/03 - 12/18/17 THE GREATEST SON ONE COULD ASK FOR," he wrote on Facebook. "SAFE JOURNEY AND MAY ALL OUR ANCESTORS GREET YOU WITH OPEN ARMS. ONE OF OUR GREATEST INSPIRATIONS. THANK YOU FOR ALLOWING US TO BE YOUR PARENTS. LOVE YOU MALI."

Adult Swim actually ended their relationship with the rapper back in 2017 during their Missing Notebook Rhymes project. In a statement provided to XXL, the company said, "Adult Swim is ending our relationship with DOOM, and thus, the remaining Missing Notebook Rhymes will, unfortunately, have to remain... missing. We are glad to have had the chance to provide the previous free tracks to our fans.”