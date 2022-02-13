Miller Lite Opens Metaverse Bar Ahead of Super Bowl

Miller Lite has joined the metaverse. Ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl, Miller Lite has launched the Meta Lite Bar in the metaverse, taking game day and Miller Time virtual in the first-ever brand hosted bar in the metaverse. The bar will also be the only place that fans will be able to see Miller Lite’s “Big Game” ad.

The Meta Lite Bar is located in Decentraland and is for patrons 21+, just like a real-world bar. Guests are invited to enjoy what the brand calls “an immersive, communal experience with interactive features, virtual pilsners, and a chance to have their real Sunday football celebration paid for by Miller Lite with the Virtual Cheers for Real Beers giveaway.”

“While many brands are showing up in the metaverse right now, Miller Lite is doing things differently by keeping one foot in the virtual world and another in the real world,” said Sofia Colucci, global VP of Miller family of brands. “We’re using our Meta Lite Bar to encourage real-life hangouts over real-life beer by giving guests a chance to score their stock of game-day Miller Lite on us. Now, you and your avatar can enjoy Miller Time with friends.”

The Meta Lite Bar is also set to be the only place fans will be able to see the first ever “Big Game” ad in the metaverse. It will premiere there on Super Bowl Sunday, February 13th. To celebrate the premiere, the Meta Lite Bar will also have limited quantities of exclusive, Miller Lite NFT swag available for registered Decentraland users with a crypto wallet. There’s also the Virtual Cheers for Real Beers giveaway where users can visit the Meta Lite Bar, pour themselves a beer from the golden bar tap, follow the prompt and see if they’ve won real cash. According to a press release, an average of ten patrons of the Meta Lite Bar daily will win $500 cash through February 13th.

