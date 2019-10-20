Someone Has Started Selling Mountain Dew-Scented Candles

While Mountain Dew is busy pushing out new soda flavors like Maui Burst (pineapple) and a mystery Halloween-themed drink in VooDew, one dedicated Dew fan has upped the game. Thanks to the wonders of the internet (and soda fiends everywhere) you can now get a soy candle that smells like the legendary soda pop. Crafted by the team at 716CandleCo., the candle is available for $15 and carries a perfect five-star rating. Using soy-based wax, 716 uses upcycled Mountain Dew cans to complete the whole Dew look.

The company also has a whole host of novelty scents in its Etsy store from Beer to Dr. Pepper, Monkey Farts, Pepsi, and beyond. Fans that have purchased the candle can’t stop raving about it in the reviews section on the product page, leading to its perfect score even after 530 reviews.

“Smells just like Mountain Dew, and amazing customer service!” one Dew lover said. “You won’t regret getting this!”

“A perfect gift for any Mountain Dew fanatic!” another customer mentioned.

“It smells EXACTLY like Mountain Dew,” a third customer says. “I can’t wait to give this to my friend!!”

For those looking to get any of the candles from 716, the shop offers free shipping on orders over $35, so get to it!

“You will receive one hand poured candle,” the product description reads. “Each candle is approximately 8-10 oz and has over 40 hours of burn time. The cans are all recycled (upcycled) from various local sources. The cut edges are made to a smooth clean edge. Our inventory of beer bottles is constantly changing, feel free to contact us for a specific one you are interested in.”

What’s your favorite Dew flavor? Are you a Livewire or Code Red fan or do you prefer the original? Share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to rant and rave about all things food!

(H/T Delish)