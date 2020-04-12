Movie Theatre Marquees Are Extra Clever During the Quarantine

Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, “non-essential” businesses around the world have shut down to help ensure people stay home. With only 14 exceptions, movie theaters across the United States have closed down. The future of some big theatre chains remain unclear, and it was reported this week that AMC Theatres are in talks to hire bankruptcy lawyers. While the future is uncertain for many movie houses, some have decided to spread a little joy with heartfelt and humorous marquee messages. The Hollywood Reporter recently posted some photos of these marquees and shared them with Twitter.

“Does your local theater have a funny, smart or hopeful message on their marquee? Reply to us with a picture and location of the sign,” The Hollywood Reporter wrote. Between their tweets and the replies, there are some great marquee pictures floating around the social media site.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Does your local theater have a funny, smart or hopeful message on their marquee? Reply to us with a picture and location of the sign! https://t.co/pKecTxXAWA — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 10, 2020

You can check out some of the best marquee tweets shared by The Hollywood Reporter and others below…

Double Feature

The Grand Lake theater displays a message about president Donald Trump and the Coronavirus on their marquee in Oakland, California on March 18, 2020 https://t.co/cZNUAF0LXe pic.twitter.com/6mtdL9SVit — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 10, 2020

Listen To Doc

@KigginsTheatre in Vancouver, WA has an awesome sign up! (Photo taken by Kigginsc, not me.) pic.twitter.com/rtFUCwpafL — Ryan Philbrook (@RyanPhilbrookVO) April 11, 2020

Keep Your Distance

The Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania put displays an amusing message on its marquee while closed during quarantine https://t.co/Pn0KtZ0kWu pic.twitter.com/kMJ4uG4v8Z — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 10, 2020

Just An Intermission

We’re All Kevins Now

The Neues Off movie theater with its Marquee banner reading “Home Alone” and a sad smiley face in Berlin, Germany on March 18 2020 https://t.co/74AJXKRfU7 pic.twitter.com/ydrTjLYJUb — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 10, 2020

Not With Those Soda Sizes

got a GREAT sign From Clayton Delaware pic.twitter.com/90dWP5WErH — Jeanne Bianco (@JeanneB1962) April 10, 2020

Stay At Home If You Want To Live

The Music Box in Chicago, Illinois channeled their inner #Terminator for their shutdown marquee message https://t.co/Pn0KtZ0kWu pic.twitter.com/faT4CipsfI — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 10, 2020

Not Yet

The Plaza Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia put up a classic #Gladiator quote on their marquee during the theater shutdown https://t.co/VPOZ0AOVTP pic.twitter.com/LKnr65pb0c — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 10, 2020

No One Is Supposed To Be Here Today

Uptown Theater, Minneapolis has both Clerks and Ferris Bueller references. (sign on other side says “Take Out Movies Only”) pic.twitter.com/MLTaO2w6Tt — ChelseTRON (@ChelseTRON86) April 11, 2020

Waiting For That Happy Ending

Have you seen any clever movie theatre signs since the quarantine began? Tell us in the comments!