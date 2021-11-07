MrBeast Says Recreating Squid Game is “Costing More” Than He Thought it Would

As it turns out, recreating one of the most popular television shows of the year is a bit more expensive than you’d think. Earlier this fall, YouTuber and new age philanthropist MrBeast committed to recreating the games found in the series—nonlethal, of course—if one of his TikTok posts managed to cross certain metrics. The video reached the required “likes” in about a day, and MrBeast and his crew quickly got to work on the project.

Friday night, however, the creator made a quick tweet letting his followers know that it was substantially more expensive than he thought it’d be. Along with the tweet, he posted a time-lapse video of workers crafting a life-size version of the show’s “Red Light, Green Light” set piece. See the video for yourself below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/MrBeast/status/1457139667275587595?s=20

The Korean series has earned Netflix approximately $1 billion in “impact value,” the metric the streamer uses to gauge revenues based on watches and subscription prices. Even then, series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk hasn’t soldified his plans for a second season.

“But there are some other stories in the series that have not been addressed. For example, the story of the police officer and the story of his brother, the Front Man,” Dong-hyuk previously told THR.

He added, “So if I end up creating season two, I’d like to explore that storyline — what is going on between those two brothers? And then I could also go into the story of that recruiter in the suit who plays the game of ddakji with Gi-hun and gives him the card in the first episode. And, of course, we could go with Gi-hun’s story as he turns back, and explore more about how he’s going to navigate through his reckoning with the people who are designing the games. So, I don’t know yet, but I’ll just say there are a lot of possibilities out there for season two storylines.”

Squid Game Season One is now streaming on Netflix.