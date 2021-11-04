MrBeast Builds Real-Life Squid Game Set

MrBeast has made his wild Squid Game course and fans are amazed at the results. For the last few weeks, the YouTuber has made his intentions to make the Netflix hit into a reality known. People watching on social media got their taste this week and the responses are something to behold. Sets are looking massive and a bunch of the different games are represented here. It’s a wild time to be sure. (However, it could be said that MrBeast might have missed the larger point of the show by making this a reality…) 456 contestants will enter the chambers you see down below and the video will probably do record numbers for his channel. The YouTuber has never been shy about trying to give back in any way that he can. Check out the results of all that work down below:

Over in actual Squid Game developments, director Hwang Dong-hyuk talked to Variety about what the plans for Season 2 are. It turns out that things are very much still in the early stages.

The Squid Game sets are coming together! Wish the 456 contestants good luck next week 😈 pic.twitter.com/LdHf3OSsOE — MrBeast (@MrBeast) November 3, 2021

“I don’t have well-developed plans for ‘Squid Game 2,” he told the publication. “It is quite tiring just thinking about it. But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I’d consider using a writers’ room and would want multiple experienced directors.”

“I freely admit that I’ve had great inspiration from Japanese comics and animation over the years,” Hwang continued. “When I started, I was in financial straits myself and spent much time in cafes reading comics including ‘Battle Royale’ and ‘Liar Game.’ I came to wonder how I’d feel if I took part in the games myself. But I found the games too complex, and for my own work focused instead on using kids’ games.”

MrBeast told Zenger last year, he didn’t want to be the kind of rich person that hoarded all this money. “I did a YouTube video where I bought everything in 5 stores, so I have five stores worth of food,” MrBeast said. “So we basically are stepping in, and in ten days we’re going to do a big drive and feed everybody in the community because that food pantry ran out of funds… Do you need 12 cars? Do you need 12 houses? Personally, and maybe I’m weird, I just get more enjoyment helping other people than I do buying a bigger box to live in.”

